Avalanche price bears low-hanging fruit as a 10% gain lies just around the corner

- Avalanche price has broken the bears’ force as descending trend line breaks.
- AVAX is an outlier in the altcoins as no fade will be detected at the start of the trading week.
- Expect to see a near 10% gain as a minimum on the upside as a big technical level is due for a test this week.
Avalanche (AVAX) price is gearing up for bulls to hand them a simple but profitable trade. After the break above the red descending trend line on Monday, this week is shaping up for another bullish candle, making it the fourth in a row. Conscious bulls want to trade the 10% gain projected and not go shooting from the start just yet. Otherwise, the rally could get overheated and stall quickly.
Avalanche trading 10% higher is still a very solid gain
Avalanche price has bulls gearing up for a fifth weekly green candle as they are disregarding the overall fade that was ongoing on Monday in several altcoins. Instead, AVAX bulls went through the import level and broke the red descending trend line. The road is paved now for more upside and could bear some low-hanging fruit in the process toward $22.
AVAX price sees bulls not having many hurdles in the way as only the monthly R2 is there near $21.50. Overall, that level is not holding much historical relevance, and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) still has room to go higher. Expect to see bulls advancing this week toward $22 and sit on a wait-and-see pattern before advancing higher, as overall sentiment and other altcoins need to rally to create that perfect tailwind for a lift higher.
AVAX/USD Weekly chart
Risk to the downside hangs by the element that this winning streak could come to an end as the price cap at $22 has been triggering quite a few rejections and false breaks. Another false break would send bulls back below $20. The worst scenario would be a break below the red descending trend line and have bears eating away at the green ascending trend line for a full swing lower toward $14 if bulls completely lose control and a massive tranche of headwinds emerge on the scene.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price pulling back after a 50% rally means this for the crypto market
Bitcoin price has gained significantly throughout the last couple of weeks, but by the looks of it, the green candle streak might be coming to an end. On-chain data highlights that while on the surface, the crypto market is still bullish, signs of potential selling are becoming evident when delved deeper.
This is why pro-XRP lawyer believes the SEC will lose the Ripple lawsuit
Pro-Ripple lawyer, John Deaton, says that he believes the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will lose the case against Ripple as it builds up its regulatory clampdown against the cryptocurrency industry.
Solana price might not play in bulls' favor despite Grayscale SOL Trust launch
Solana price has been following Bitcoin’s cues to chart gains over the last week. While analysts are seeing potential in the asset for another leg of green candles, on-chain data is suggesting otherwise.
Axie Infinity price eyes 30% gain as investor interest for AXS grows
Axie Infinity price (AXS) has been recording higher highs and higher lows since the first week of March as the bulls maintain the lead. The price action has set AXS to consolidate along an uptrend line delivering more gains for investors.
Bitcoin: What to expect from BTC after overcoming $30,000
Bitcoin (BTC) price has shown no signs of slowing down as it continues to climb higher at a steady pace after the recent US Consumer Price Index (CPI) noted a decline from 6% to 5%. This outlook caused BTC to spike higher in the short term but noted a continued uptick in the next few days.