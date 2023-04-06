- MINA price shows a bounce off the range low with a potential 34% upswing potential.
- LRC price hovers inside an ascending triangle setup that forecasts an 18% move after a successful breakout.
- AVAX price breached its ascending triangle setup on April 4 and is targeting $20 based on theoretical forecasts.
With Bitcoin dominance slowly treading lower, things are starting to get interesting for altcoins. While some of these alts are already popping off, this article takes a look at three tokens that are primed for healthy gains.
MINA price takes the necessary steps
MINA price shows two important developments, both of which are bullish. The first thing to note is that the token bounced off the $0.705 support level for the third time, which kick-started the initial rally.
Since this retest, MINA price has appreciated by 10% and is on its way to retest the next critical hurdles at $0.969 and $1.045. The buy-side liquidity resting above the equal highs at $1.045 will be a key target for bulls and will constitute a nearly 35% upswing from the current level.
MINA/USDT 4-hour chart
On the other hand, a breakdown of the $0.705 support floor would invalidate the bullish thesis for MINA. This development could see Mina Protocol revisit the March 13 lows at $0.669.
LRC price coils up before northbound explosive move
Loopring price shows an ascending triangle formation on the four-hour chart. This technical formation contains a set of higher lows and equal highs. As the consolidation ensues, the underlying asset’s volatility, in this case, LRC, gets squeezed
A decisive close above the triangle’s base at $0.370 will confirm a breakout. In this case, the ascending triangle formation forecasts an 18% upswing to $0.437, obtained by adding the distance between the first swing high and swing low to the breakout point.
LRC/USDT 4-hour chart
Invalidation of the bullish thesis for Loopring price will occur if LRC bulls fail to defend against sell-side pressure. If the altcoin produces a lower low below the March 30 swing low at $0.344, the market structure would shift, favoring the bears. Such a development could see LRC crumble to March 22 swing low at $0.320.
AVAX price confirms bullish breakout
AVAX price was also consolidating inside an ascending triangle setup but breached the horizontal blockade at $17.78 on April 4, confirming a breakout. Due to the short-term bearish outlook, Avalanche price has retraced lower and is currently retesting the aforementioned resistance level.
If bulls are successful in holding their ground, the ascending triangle setup forecasts a 12% ascent to $20.12, coinciding with the 79% retracement level.
AVAX/USDT 4-hour chart
While the bullish outlook is logical, investors need to pay close attention to the support level at $17.00. A breakdown of this level would invalidate the ascending triangle setup and the bullish thesis for AVAX price.
In such a case, Avalanche price could slide lower and retest the $15.49 support floor.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ripple price looks ready to pump massively after the retest, here is the next target
Ripple price (XRP) has recovered from a downtrend in the 12-hour timeframe after giving sidelined investors an opportunity to buy the dip. If the strategy works, the remittance token could mimic a recent price action and execute a massive pump toward a local high.
Dogecoin Price Forecast: This is what could happen after DOGE’s 30% rally
Dogecoin price (DOGE) exploded on April 3 after Twitter CEO Elon Musk updated the company’s logo to a Shiba Inu dog. However, it appears the hype is fading as DOGE is now flashing red on the 1-day timeframe.
Polkadot price is the tranquillity beacon in the altcoin universe that bears 20% gains for patient traders
Polkadot (DOT) price is gearing up to make April a solid winning month as nearly a 20% gain is projected to be hit by the end of April. DOT sees its price action underpinned, and even with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) dipping, the trend still points to higher numbers.
Altcoin gems picked by crypto experts: FTM, SOL, LINK, CRV
Crypto experts argue that post a bear market structure that lasts several months, there is a “gap” to the upside in alternative currencies. This gap is usually filled when the market structure changes and results in huge upside for holders.
Bitcoin: Breaking down key BTC levels to accumulate for Q2, 2023
Bitcoin price shows an interesting outlook as the first quarter of 2023 comes to an end. BTC has shown strength since day one of 2023 and has netted investors approximately 70% in returns.