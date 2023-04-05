- AVAX price is currently trading at $18.07, inching closer to the critical resistance at $19.17
- Price indicators are suggesting a bullish outlook for the altcoin, which would be essential in kicking off a 20% rally.
- A decline below $16.00 will, however, invalidate the bullish thesis and potentially pull AVAX down to March lows.
AVAX price has been following the broader market cues to paint green on the charts preparing for the alt season. While the season is yet to arrive, the cryptocurrency is looking at a significant rise if the changing market plays in favor of the altcoin.
AVAX price aims at new highs
AVAX price trading at $18.07, has maintained above the critical support (CS) level at $16.00 for over three weeks now. The 25% rally over the month of March has assisted the altcoin in climbing closer to the critical resistance (CR) at $19.17.
Sitting at the confluence of the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), the critical resistance level would need to be flipped into a support floor. This would help AVAX price to rise toward $21.58, to chart a nearly 20% rally. Breaching this level would also mark a new year-to-date high for the cryptocurrency.
AVAX/USD 1-day chart
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is sustaining in the bullish zone after flipping the neutral line into support. Until the indicator crosses into the overbought zone above 70.0, the altcoin is safe from impending corrections.
Additionally, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is also maintaining its bullish crossover from about two weeks ago. As long as the histogram notes green candles, the bullish narrative will hold up. Should the candles turn red or the signal line (red) cross over the MACD line (blue) and mark a bearish crossover, a price rise could commence.
AVAX RSI and MACD
Investors would thus need to watch out for declines below the immediate support level at $16.94 at the convergence of the 50 and 100-day EMAs. If AVAX price drops further and falls through the CS at $16.00, in line with the 23.6% Fibonacci Retracement of $20.97 to $14.39, the bullish thesis would be invalidated. The altcoin would thus be vulnerable to a 21% crash to March lows of $14.39.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
