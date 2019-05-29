AT&T are accepting Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Bitcoin (BTC) payments

Telecoms giant AT&T is going to start accepting cryptocurrency as a method of payment, via BitPay.

Bitcoin Cash and Bitcoin will be a payment option for its customer to pay for their bills.

Big U.S. telecoms giant AT&T recently announced a partnership with BitPay facilitating users to pay their bills with cryptocurrencies.

Customers will be able to use the AT&T online platform upon logging into their accounts, then select Bitpay as a payment option. This allows clients to access the BitPay invoice portal, where they can select Bitcoin Cash (BCH) or Bitcoin (BTC) in order to pay their bills.

The vice president of AT&T’s communications finance business operations, Kevin Mcdorman, is thrilled to give clients more payment options.

He said: