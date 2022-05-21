- Solana price is under pressure as it has 99 problems, but the dollar is not one.
- SOL price sees bears in the driving seat as the downtrend is nowhere near bottoming out.
- Expect to see another 70% decline possible in the coming weeks before the crypto bear market ends.
Solana (SOL) is nowhere near flagging that a bull run is underway. Every rally during the week has been a mere drop on a hot plate as bears were quick to match and break below the previous trading day's low. With such bearish sentiment, bulls will further stay sidelined and await a better level to enter, with $19 marked up as the turnaround signal.
SOL price could still lose 2/3rd of its value
Solana price is set close out the week below $61.44, which is on a weekly chart, a critical level going back to May of 2021. Together with the death cross, where the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) is trading below the 200-day SMA, and the red descending trend line, the overall tone is still very much to the downside, with no turnaround anytime soon. Even though this downtrend is going into its seventh week of declines, the Relative Strength Index is still not oversold but is starting to even out a little bit.
SOL price could thus be seeing a turnaround in the coming weeks, but as mentioned with the RSI, more downturn is still possible. Expect SOL price that could still drop 70% with the price devaluating from $61.44 to $19.04. That last level could be the long-awaited floor that could setup SOL price for a rebound and pop back above $61.44 before rallying towards $90.23, where it will face a double top with the 55-day SMA just above a historic pivotal level.
SOL/USD weekly chart
It might even be that it does not come to that, as the US dollar is set to close out the week weaker than before, with the DXY index dropping, some room for upside could be in the cards in the coming trading week. Should the eurodollar ease further above $1.06, expect to possibly see SOL price creep against that $61.44 for a squeeze and pop higher. A break above the red descending trend line could see a quicker rally and pierce through $90 towards an even $100.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Can Solana price enter a 50% relief rally?
Solana price is in the beginnings of a quick recovery rally that could propel it back to levels that were last seen nearly two weeks ago. Two technicals back the claim for why SOL could be ready for this ascent.
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH will sweep the lows at $1,500
Ethereum price displays reasons to believe in a ‘sweep the lows’ event in the coming days. Traders should approach the smart contract blockchain with caution.
Assessing the possibility of a 40% upswing for Cardano
Cardano price is in a spot favorable for the bulls and short-term traders as a rally might be in the works. A minor retracement will allow interested buyers an opportunity to accumulate ADA at a discount before catalyzing an explosive uptrend.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: The last rebound before capitulation
Bitcoin price is showing bullish signs in the lower time frames, which can be taken advantage of by traders in the next couple of days. But looking at BTC from the highier time frames suggests that the bottom is not in yet.
Bitcoin: The last rebound before capitulation
Bitcoin is showing bullish signs in the lower time frames, which can be taken advantage of by traders in the next couple of days. But looking at BTC from the higher time frames suggests that the bottom is not in yet.