A new Cardano roadmap announce by IOHK

Cardano community has been updated by IOHK on a new roadmap for the foundation.

CEO and founder Charles Hoskinson previously said that the new roadmap will offer a clear vision of Cardano’s future and recap all of the work that has been done on the project.

IOHK, the parent company of the Cardano and Ethereum Classic blockchains, recently announced the new and updated Cardano roadmap.

It is offering a clear definition of Cardano and its, Byron, Shelley, Goguen, Basho, and Voltaire, all largely anticipated parts of the Cardano project. The roadmap outlines key themes, also detailing functional components for each of the noted projects.

IOHK tweeted: