A new Cardano roadmap announce by IOHK
- Cardano community has been updated by IOHK on a new roadmap for the foundation.
- CEO and founder Charles Hoskinson previously said that the new roadmap will offer a clear vision of Cardano’s future and recap all of the work that has been done on the project.
IOHK, the parent company of the Cardano and Ethereum Classic blockchains, recently announced the new and updated Cardano roadmap.
It is offering a clear definition of Cardano and its, Byron, Shelley, Goguen, Basho, and Voltaire, all largely anticipated parts of the Cardano project. The roadmap outlines key themes, also detailing functional components for each of the noted projects.
IOHK tweeted:
Today, we're very pleased to share our completely redesigned roadmap, charting our progress towards the Cardano 2020 vision. Here's where we'll keep the community updated over the months ahead https://buff.ly/2GFDWoI
BEST BROKERS TO TRADE CRYPTO
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.