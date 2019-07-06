$100 million Ethereum fund announced by ConsenSys Co-Founder

ConsenSys Capital co-founder Andrew Keys has joined DARMA Capital to focus on bringing greater institutional Wall Street monies into Ethereum.

DARMA reported that they sold ETH at its peak and then bought back in near its bottom.

ConsenSys Capital co-founder Andrew Keys, has recently announced joining DARMA Capital as a managing partner. He will be assisting to try attracting a flow of Wall Street money to Ethereum.

Keys has since departed from ConsenSys to focus on the new responsibilities at DARMA full time, as reported by Bloomberg.

Digital Asset Risk Management Advisors (DARMA) is are a fund, they have a 10-year long strategy that focuses solely on Ethereum. The fund has claimed to have sold ETH at its peak and bought back near the bottom area, essentially ending up with 2500 ETH for every 1000 ETH they held before 2018.