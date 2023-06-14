Share:

USD/JPY trade idea

US Dollar Index stuck in a sideways consolidation from 104.70 down to strong support at 103.35/25. A low for the day exactly here again yesterday but this time with an excellent 50 pip bounce.

Resistance at 103.80/90. A break above 104.00 is a buy signal for today & allows a recovery to 104.60/70.

AUDUSD first support at 6730/20. Longs need stops below 6705.

Strong support at 6650/40. Longs need stops below 6620.

NZDUSD shorts at strong resistance at 6135/45 are working as we reverse to 6105.

Targets: 6090, 6050, 6030

Today shorts at 6135/45 need stops above 6165.

A break below 5980 should be a sell signal in the longer term bear trend.

USDCHF we can try shorts at the resistance area at 9120/40 with stop above 9160. (A bounce yesterday held just 10 pips below this level).

NZDJPY support at 8500/8480. Longs need stops below 8460.

Targets: 8530, 8560.

CADJPY support at 104.00/103.90. Longs need stops below 103.65.

Targets: 104.35, 104.70.

Strong support at 103.40/30. Longs need stops below 103.10.

Targets: 103.90, 104.30, 104.60.

AUDJPY try a long at 9320/00. Longs need stops below 9285.

Better support at 9250/30. Longs need stops below 9215.