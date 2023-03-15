Global banks, including the US regional banks, rebounded sharply on Tuesday.
The US inflation data came in line with expectations on a yearly basis. Yet, the uptick in core inflation on a monthly basis to 0.5% - a five-month high, and the stickiness of services inflation above the 7% mark, revived the expectation of a 25bp hike from the Federal Reserve (Fed) at next week’s monetary policy meeting.
In Europe, the EURUSD is drilling above its 50-DMA, 1.0730, in the run up to Thursday’s European Central Bank (ECB) meeting, where the European policymakers could maintain the plan of a 50bp hike.
In the UK, investors can’t wait to hear what Jeremy Hunt will propose to boost growth.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases toward 1.0700 ahead of EU/US data
EUR/USD is retreating toward 1.0700 in early Europe. The US Dollar is finding its feet amid increased odds of a 25 bps March Fed rate hike. Meanwhile, fears calm over the SVB fallout but EUR/USD fails to capitalize ahead of Eurozone and US data.
GBP/USD holds steady around 1.2150, UK Budget in focus
GBP/USD is trading modestly flat at around 1.2150 in the early European morning. Risk tone remains calmer amid the ebbing US banking crisis while the US Dollar attempts a bounce on higher Treasury bond yields UK Budget report and US data awaited.
Gold reverses from a jungle of resistances below $1,925
Gold price extends pullback from six-week high as yield curve inversion defends USD bulls. Gold clings to $1,900 confluence, failure to cross $1,925 hurdle keep bears hopeful.
Is this a sell signal hinting at a catastrophic crash? Whales pull $4 billion stablecoins out of exchanges
Analysts at crypto intelligence tracker Santiment identified four Tether (USDT) transfers valued at $1 billion or more within the past 10 days. In response to the tumultuous events of the past week.
Yields rise on easing demand for safety, revised Fed bets
After seemingly staring into the abyss at the start of the week markets everywhere appeared to be reassured that US banking liquidity issues were relatively isolated cases.