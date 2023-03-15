Share:

Global banks, including the US regional banks, rebounded sharply on Tuesday.

The US inflation data came in line with expectations on a yearly basis. Yet, the uptick in core inflation on a monthly basis to 0.5% - a five-month high, and the stickiness of services inflation above the 7% mark, revived the expectation of a 25bp hike from the Federal Reserve (Fed) at next week’s monetary policy meeting.

In Europe, the EURUSD is drilling above its 50-DMA, 1.0730, in the run up to Thursday’s European Central Bank (ECB) meeting, where the European policymakers could maintain the plan of a 50bp hike.

In the UK, investors can’t wait to hear what Jeremy Hunt will propose to boost growth.