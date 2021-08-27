Risk-aversion, Treasury yields drive USD/JPY above 110.00 to Thursday close.

Powell says taper to begin this year, but it is not a rate hike.

Dollar reverts below 110.00, consolidates within a narrow two-month old trading band.

Japanese deflation continued in August trapping BOJ monetary policy.

The USD/JPY moved above 110.00 for the first time in two-weeks on Wednesday as global risk-aversion from the returning covid pandemic, higher US Treasury yields and anticipation that the Federal Reserve might announce a bond program taper underpinned the dollar.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell's much anticipated speech at the bank's annual Jackson Hole symposium on Friday disappointed rate hawks hoping for an immediate change in policy and dropped the dollar from its prior highs. Mr. Powell said that a taper is likely before the end of the year but that it should not be construed as a rate hike and that the economy still has much work to do.

The Fed's bond purchase program of $120 billion a month of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities is the prime reason that US interest rate have been near historic lows for 18 months and more. Reducing those purchases will permit Treasury rates to rise but the Fed is determined to prevent a rapid increase and thus Chair Powell's assertion that teh taper is not a rate increase.

Treasury rates were largely unchanged after the speech with the 10-year and 2-year bonds down about 2 basis points each but both remained higher on the week. The dollar lost ground but not dramatically, shedding about 30 points versus the yen and 40 agaisnt the euro. Equites were bouyant with the Dow rising over 200 points in early trading.

In Japan 33 of the nation’s 47 prefectures are now under some type of emergency measures set to last until September 12. Tokyo has been under restriction since July 12 and cases of the Delta variant have continued to mount. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said he hopes to achieve a 60% vaccination rate sometime in September. About 40% of the population, mostly the elderly, are currently protected.

Japanese economic data provided little help for the yen. Tokyo consumer prices for August were considerably weaker than expected in headline and core. Annual CPI has fallen for two months in a row, for five of the last six month and 10 of the last 12. This bodes poorly for national CPI which will be reported on September 23 and makes the removal of the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) monetary support nearly impossible.

In the US, Durable Goods Orders held up in July despite the falling Retail Sales, suggesting that the collapse in Consumer Sentiment in August may not presage a general drop in consumption.

Covid cases continued to climb in many states, though there are signs of a peaking in the first affected areas. Lockdowns and economic restrictions have not been instituted anywhere though some states and locales have resorted to requiring masks in all public venues.

The unfolding disaster of the US withdrawal from Kabul compounded the general unease on the international scene and the safe-haven status of the US dollar.

USD/JPY outlook

The USD/JPY has traded in a narrow 109.50 to 110.50 band since the first week of July with two attempts in August to break lower. The first failed at 109.00 and the second at 109.25.

Technical analytics have provided good support with the major moving averages augmenting the congestion beneath from nearly two months of band trading.

Fundamental factors are the main determinants for the week ahead and the bias is weakly higher

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole symposium did not change the overall rate picture, though he achieved his main goals of preventing a Treasury sell-off while establishing a general time frame for the bond program taper.

August Nonfarm Payrolls on September 3 are the main statistical event followed by the Institute for Supply Management's Purchasing Managers' Indexes on Wednesday and Friday. If the US economy continues to perform the dollar will slowly move higher even if the outlook for US interest rates remains unclear.

Japanese Industrial production for July will likely confirm the detrimental impact on the current covid wave on the economy.

