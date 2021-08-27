- Risk-aversion, Treasury yields drive USD/JPY above 110.00 to Thursday close.
- Powell says taper to begin this year, but it is not a rate hike.
- Dollar reverts below 110.00, consolidates within a narrow two-month old trading band.
- Japanese deflation continued in August trapping BOJ monetary policy.
The USD/JPY moved above 110.00 for the first time in two-weeks on Wednesday as global risk-aversion from the returning covid pandemic, higher US Treasury yields and anticipation that the Federal Reserve might announce a bond program taper underpinned the dollar.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell's much anticipated speech at the bank's annual Jackson Hole symposium on Friday disappointed rate hawks hoping for an immediate change in policy and dropped the dollar from its prior highs. Mr. Powell said that a taper is likely before the end of the year but that it should not be construed as a rate hike and that the economy still has much work to do.
The Fed's bond purchase program of $120 billion a month of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities is the prime reason that US interest rate have been near historic lows for 18 months and more. Reducing those purchases will permit Treasury rates to rise but the Fed is determined to prevent a rapid increase and thus Chair Powell's assertion that teh taper is not a rate increase.
Treasury rates were largely unchanged after the speech with the 10-year and 2-year bonds down about 2 basis points each but both remained higher on the week. The dollar lost ground but not dramatically, shedding about 30 points versus the yen and 40 agaisnt the euro. Equites were bouyant with the Dow rising over 200 points in early trading.
In Japan 33 of the nation’s 47 prefectures are now under some type of emergency measures set to last until September 12. Tokyo has been under restriction since July 12 and cases of the Delta variant have continued to mount. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said he hopes to achieve a 60% vaccination rate sometime in September. About 40% of the population, mostly the elderly, are currently protected.
Japanese economic data provided little help for the yen. Tokyo consumer prices for August were considerably weaker than expected in headline and core. Annual CPI has fallen for two months in a row, for five of the last six month and 10 of the last 12. This bodes poorly for national CPI which will be reported on September 23 and makes the removal of the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) monetary support nearly impossible.
In the US, Durable Goods Orders held up in July despite the falling Retail Sales, suggesting that the collapse in Consumer Sentiment in August may not presage a general drop in consumption.
Covid cases continued to climb in many states, though there are signs of a peaking in the first affected areas. Lockdowns and economic restrictions have not been instituted anywhere though some states and locales have resorted to requiring masks in all public venues.
The unfolding disaster of the US withdrawal from Kabul compounded the general unease on the international scene and the safe-haven status of the US dollar.
USD/JPY outlook
The USD/JPY has traded in a narrow 109.50 to 110.50 band since the first week of July with two attempts in August to break lower. The first failed at 109.00 and the second at 109.25.
Technical analytics have provided good support with the major moving averages augmenting the congestion beneath from nearly two months of band trading.
Fundamental factors are the main determinants for the week ahead and the bias is weakly higher
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole symposium did not change the overall rate picture, though he achieved his main goals of preventing a Treasury sell-off while establishing a general time frame for the bond program taper.
August Nonfarm Payrolls on September 3 are the main statistical event followed by the Institute for Supply Management's Purchasing Managers' Indexes on Wednesday and Friday. If the US economy continues to perform the dollar will slowly move higher even if the outlook for US interest rates remains unclear.
Japanese Industrial production for July will likely confirm the detrimental impact on the current covid wave on the economy.
Japan statistics August 23–August 27
US statistics August 23–August 27
FXStreet
Japan statistics August 30–September 3
FXStreet
US statistics August 30–September 3
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD surges toward 1.18 on balanced message from Powell
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.18, buoyed by Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments that there has been progress on employment but also that the virus is spreading.
GBP/USD soars above 1.3750 in response to Powell
GBP/USD is trading above 1.3750, leaping in response to a balanced message from Fed Chair Powell. He balanced progress with worries about the virus. Earlier, sterling was under pressure due to Brexit-related issues and rising UK covid cases.
XAU/USD trims a part of intraday gains, back below $1,800 ahead of Powell
Gold price jumps on mixed cues, geopolitical risks. Treasury yields ease despite Fed’s hawkish view ahead of Powell. Gold to stay in consolidation ahead of Jackson Hole.
Cardano eyes a 35% ascent amid ERC-20 converter launch next week
Cardano is expecting the launch of its ERC-20 converter next week. The migration tool will enable Ethereum tokens to move to the Cardano blockchain. SingularityNET will have its native token as the first ERC-20 coin migrated to Cardano.
Why is PLTR stock up?
What we really like to see is when a trend does what it wants to do and ignores the underlying newsflow. Palantir did exactly this on Thursday as the stock rallied by over 2% and shrugged off the negative news story from the New York Post.