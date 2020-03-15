USD/JPY Current Price: 107.95
- US Treasury yields and equities responded to Fed’s stimulus and Trump’s measures.
- Japanese data continue to indicate slowing economic growth, weighing on the safe-haven currency.
- USD/JPY could extend gains at the beginning of the week on a break above 108.50.
The USD/JPY pair closed the week firmly higher near the 108.00 figure, after hitting a multi-year low of 101.76 on Monday. The pair added roughly 350 pips on Friday, boosted by a better market mood, triggered by US President Trump’s decision to declare a national emergency and free up as much as $50 billion in financial resources to counter the negative economic effects of the coronavirus outbreak. The move came after the Federal Reserve announced a bond-buying program on Thursday, an effort to back the financial to cope with the ongoing crisis.
Meanwhile, Japanese data continued to disappoint. The January Tertiary Industry Index released on Friday came in at 0.8% in January, missing the market’s expectation of 1.2%. At the beginning of the week, the country will release January Machinery Orders, seen down by 1.6% in the month and at -0,5% when compared to a year earlier.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair has settled around the 61.8% retracement of its latest daily collapse, and while the recovery has been impressive, chances of further recoveries seem limited. In the daily chart, technical indicators advance but remain within negative levels, while the recovery stalled below moving averages. The pair topped Friday at 108.50, the level to surpass to support a bullish continuation. A weekly engulfing pattern, however, skews the risk to the upside. In the 4-hour chart, the Momentum indicator advances within overbought levels, while the RSI consolidates at 68. The 20 SMA heads firmly higher well below the current level, while the pair settled a handful of pips above the 100 SMA, favouring a bullish continuation without confirming it.
Support levels: 107.70 107.25 106.80
Resistance levels: 108.10 108.50 108.90
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
