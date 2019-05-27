USD/JPY: bearish case firm as long as below 109.65

USD/JPY Current price: 109.47
- Japan Leading Economic Index fell to its lowest in almost three years in March.
- US and UK holidays keeping action around the FX board limited.
A slow start to the week helped the American dollar to recover modestly against most major rivals, with the USD/JPY advancing to 109.58, up from a daily low of 109.27. The UK and the US are celebrating different holidays that keep local banks closed, limiting volatility across financial boards. In Japan, BOJ's Kuroda spoke at a seminar, saying that the global economic outlook is highly uncertain, with large downside risk. The country released the final version of the March Leading Economic Index, which fell to 95.9, its lowest in almost three years. The Coincident Index for the same period came in at 99.4 vs. 97.1 in the previous month. Given the US holidays, there won't be macroeconomic releases coming from the country, neither activity in Wall Street.
The USD/JPY pair trades around 109.45, consolidating at the lower end of its latest range, technically bearish according to the 4 hours chart, as the pair keeps developing below its moving averages, with the 20 SMA accelerating below the larger ones. Technical indicators in the mentioned timeframe stand near their recent lows and turning south, all of which reflects the absence of buying interest. The pair is developing below the 61.8% retracement of its latest bullish run at around 109.65, the immediate resistance. The bearish potential may ease on a break above the level, while the downward movement should resume if the 109.00 figure gives up.
Support levels: 109.00 108.65 108.30
Resistance levels: 109.65 109.90 110.20
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds its ground amid mixed EU election results
EUR/USD is stable around 1.1200 amid mixed EU elections in which main parties lost ground to both centrist and extreme ones. Trump said he hopes for a deal with China. Liquidity is thin due to a UK holiday.
GBP/USD falls on Brexit concerns, USD strength
GBP/USD has fallen below 1.2700 as markets digest the EU elections and see a growing chance of a hard Brexit after Farage's victory. The USD is gaining strength amid trade concerns.
USD/JPY: bearish case firm as long as below 109.65
After closing the previous week in the negative territory, the USD/JPY pair staged a modest recovery but struggled to gather momentum amid thin trading volume on Monday. The pair was up 0.18% on a daily basis 109.48.
The Evolution of Three Issues are Key in the Week Ahead
As May winds down, the light economic calendar will allow investors to take their cues from the evolution of three disruptive forces--trade, Brexit and the US economy. With actions against Huawei and possibly a handful of Chinese surveillance equipment producers, the US raised the stakes.
Gold: Set-up points to additional gains, move beyond $1287-89 supply zone awaited
Gold lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the mid-European trading session on Monday. Technical set-up now seems to have turned in favor of bullish traders.