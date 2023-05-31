The official services and manufacturing PMIs were much weaker than expected, adding to the move into defensive assets on concerns over China's economy.
The Manufacturing PMI fell from 49.2 to 48.8 instead of the expected 49.5. Readings below 50 indicate a contraction in activity during the month. Excluding periods of contraction due to lockdowns, this is the lowest level for the index in at least 13 years. Prices were the main driver of the decline, but falling order books and inadequate market demand were equally worrying.
The Services PMI fell from 56.4 to 54.5, below the expected 55.1. While these levels are below expectations, they align with the historical norm we saw before the coronavirus.
The weak data triggered a fresh sell-off in the renminbi. The USDCNH pair was above 7.12 at the start of European trading, its highest level since November last year. Over the past three weeks, the pair has hit new highs almost daily. Unlike in March and December, the central bank has not prevented the renminbi from weakening around the 7.0 level.
A weaker local currency benefits exporters as it increases their global competitiveness. The main side effect is higher inflation. But this is fine for China, where the CPI fell to 0.1% y/y in April, and the PPI lost 3.6% y/y. Perhaps all these effects are what the People's Bank is trying to achieve.
The weak economy, low inflation and the central bank's apparent resistance to the Renminbi weakness suggest that the USDCNH pair will continue looking for a top. The closest landmark is the 2019 and 2020 highs at 7.19, which the pair can reach relatively orderly within a few weeks and maintain the current momentum. However, one should be prepared that the recent move will be exhausted before the renminbi weakens to 7.3 per dollar, approaching last October's highs.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops toward 1.0650 ahead of German inflation data
EUR/USD is falling toward 1.0650 in European trading. Dismal China's Manufacturing PMI and pre-US debt deal vote anxiety support the safe-haven US Dollar while markets pare ECB rate hike bets after softer French inflation data. German inflation data, Fedspeak and US House vote eyed.
GBP/USD extends losses toward 1.2350 amid firmer US Dollar
GBP/USD is extending losses toward 1.2350 in the European session. Markets stay jittery amid China growth worries and ahead of the US House vote on the debt deal. Hawkish Fed's Mester underpins the ongoing US Dollar upsurge. More Fedspeak in focus.
Gold price rebound eyes $1,990 and US factors
Gold Price picks up bids to refresh intraday high as buyers cheer a two-day winning streak, after refreshing the lowest levels in 10 weeks. In doing so, the XAU/USD fails to justify the latest rebound in the DXY but aptly cheers the downbeat Treasury bond yields.
BTC bulls recovery plan targets $30,000 as bears exhaust
Bitcoin action slows down, allowing bears to doubt their strength. As more time elapses, the chances of bulls taking over control of BTC become more likely. A spillover effect would be noticeable in Ethereum and Ripple prices.
Risk off flow into month end
We had warned against the market wanting to get overly excited about the news of a US debt ceiling deal that was always going to get done. And now that this reality is coming to fruition, it’s back to focusing on the market drivers where investors need to focus.