USD/CAD forecast: Bulls step in at key support and target 1.3380s ahead of the Fed

USD/CAD ends higher on the week ahead of the Federal Reserve next week.

CAD recovers from critical support/resistance 61.8% Fibo confluence.

This was the week:

The positive sentiment surrounding US and Chinese trade relations continued to support global equities and risk-on assets, although oil failed to benefit from the optimism on various supply-side fundamentals and subsequently weighed on the value of the Loonie. Funds rose on the week, climbing from the 1.3134 lows to a high of 1.3286. However, with a focus now turning to the Federal Reserve, markets will be reminded that the Bank of Canada is comfortable with its more neutral than the expected stance taken last week which could ultimately lead to a lower Funds, dependent on expectations for an additional rate cut from the Fed as soon as October.

Key CAD events:

Retail Sales will be on the cards as well as inflation data. The main focus will be on headline inflation that is expected to edge lower to 1.7% y/y as weaker gasoline prices contribute to a 0.3% m/m decline. Airfares will add another source of downside on a partial correction of the 14% gain in July, while the Bank of Canada's core measures are expected to hold at 2.0% y/y on average," TD Securities.