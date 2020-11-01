- Pressures metals in focus on a crucial week for commodity markets.
- Gold is embarking on a critical demand area.
In ongoing price analysis of the precious metals, gold, in particular, has been playing out as expected from a market structure perspective at least.
As can be seen from prior analysis, Gold Price Analysis: Bears finally catch a break, the price has behaved according to expectations as illustrated in the following chart drawn on the 28th of October:
In the prior analysis, in anticipation of an eventful continuation of the bearish trend, it was stated that ''it is reasonable to expect a pullback to the prior support structures, which are now expected to act as resistance.''
This was illustrated in the chart above where the green arrow preceding the bearish impulse is directed back towards the resistance structure and the combination of the 50% and 61.5% Fibonacci confluence.
This price action has realized as follows:
Squeezing out the last drops?
Then, in a subsequent and additional analysis of the market's volume profile, it was stated that demand in the $1,850s is expected to be critical for the future of the price of gold.
If it proves robust, then there it could be a dead-end for the bears after squeezing out the last drops.
If it breaks, however, there is scope for a major downside continuation.
Gold Price Analysis: Volume profile POC targets $1,720 / $1,840
Meanwhile, the week ahead is full of critical events and the US Elections will be the focus for gold and silver traders, with both the Federal Reserve meeting and Nonfarm Payrolls playing second fiddle.
Still, while volatility can be expected, for those trading throughout the events might wish to note the following potential opportunities from a technical standpoint for both metals.
Staying with the gold as the first analysis, as explained, the price is expected to test the bullish commitments in the demand area of the $1,850s or even as far as the monthly 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of $1,836.
From a 4-hour perspective, the bears will want to see a break of $1,875 support structure from where a retest might be expected from which a sell limit order could be placed and triggered on the price action:
Silver Price Analysis
More to come...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles to around 1.1650 amid a souring market mood
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1650, despite update eurozone GDP, The euro is under pressure amid covid-related lockdowns and uncertainty about the US elections. US personal income beat expectations with 0.9%.
GBP/USD hovers over 1.29 amid fears of a UK lockdown
GBP/USD is trading above 1.29, off the lows as markets bounce. Fears of a nationwide lockdown loom large, as UK covid cases are rising. Brexit negotiations are also eyed.
XAU/USD trims losses and approaches $1,900
Gold futures have bounced up from $1,860 lows, returning to $1,885 area, buoyed by a slightly brighter market mood on Friday which has eased safe-haven demand for the US dollar.
Canada: Real GDP grows by 1.2% in August vs. 0.9% expected
The economic activity in Canada expanded by 1.2% on a monthly basis in August, the data published by Statistics Canada showed on Friday. This print followed July's growth of 3.1% (revised from 3%) and beat the market expectation of 0.9%.
WTI remains near $35 multi-month lows after Baker Hughes’ report
Front-month WTI futures remain near multi-month lows, at $35.35, set for an 11% weekly drop as the release of the Baker Hughes oil rigs data has failed to offer support.