The Chart of the Week: Bears looking for shorts for favourable risk/reward territory

- The USD/JPY charts are starting to ripen for shorting conditions, although there is still some development required.
- The monthly structure is critical in this analysis, but the daily chart is opening up the prospects of a trade for the days ahead.
The price is beginning to show signs that a new cycle could be emerging below a critical monthly resistance area which gives rise to the possibility of a swing trade shorting opportunity on the lower time frames.
We first need to see confirmation that the price is in bearish conditions on the lower time frames, but prior to that there is scope for some upside to come in the next days that will be giving bears a discount from a key daily structure.
The following is a top-down analysis offering two scenarios for a short position.
Monthly support turning resistance
Firstly, the monthly chart is showing that a long term important level is under pressure, setting the stage for a bearish playbook.
Weekly bearish conditions
The weekly chart is confirming bearish conditions also.
Daily shorting area
if the price were to pick up some last-minute liquidity from the structure, then this would offer an ideal set-up from the structure and improved risk to reward ratios.
Alternatively
Alternatively, if the price continues to sell off from here without any pullback to resistance structure, then bears will be keen to be short below the current support on a restest of it.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Dollar’s weakness opens doors for a test of 1.2000
The dollar came under strong selling pressure at the end of the week in the aftermath of a dovish Fed, ending the week with losses against all its major rivals. EUR/USD is technically bullish but remains below the year high at 1.1965.
USD/JPY: Abe’s resignation spurred risk-off
The USD/JPY hit 106.94 early Friday, its highest for the week, but collapsed afterwards, as Japan’s PM, Shinzo Abe, announced his resignation over health issues. The pair is bearish, could accelerate its slump once below 105.09, this month low.
GBP/USD runs despite Brexit chaos
The GBP/USD pair broke higher at the end of the week to reach a fresh 2020 high of 1.3356, ending the week a handful of pips below this last. Market players are leaving aside Brexit woes, with only a few weeks to reach a deal.
Gold primed for a falling channel breakout on 4H chart
Gold looks north amid a favorable technical set up on 4H chart. A test of July high at $1985 is inevitable, with eyes on $2000. Weekly closing above 100-SMA on 4H chart boosts the bullish odds.
Sentiment is fickle
Sentiment is a fickle lover. It blows hot and cold quickly, though not entirely without reason. Sentiment had swung so hard against the dollar that astute observers and the leading financial press warn that its role in the world economy was in jeopardy.