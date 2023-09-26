The US yields rose, and the dollar extended gains yesterday as the looming US government shutdown drama got the only remaining big rating agency company Moody’s to sound cautious about the US’ AAA rating. The US 10-year yield advanced past the 4.55% level, the US dollar and the S&P500 gained.
Yesterday’s renewed dollar rally pushed the EURUSD below a critical Fibonacci level yesterday, sterling, franc, and yen also extended losses against the greenback. Gold’s trend and momentum indicators turned negative, and the precious metal is about to show a death cross formation on daily chart.
In energy, the barrel of US crude stabilizes around the $90pb, the daily MACD index fell to the negative territory for the first time since the beginning of September, and the impact of US shutdown drama on growth outlook, and the deepening real estate crisis in China. Nat gas futures are under renewed buying pressure on extension of Norwegian supply outages. And the Eurozone countries will be releasing latest inflation updates, later this week, in this chaotic environment.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers to 1.0600 as US Dollar rally takes a breather
EUR/USD is battling 1.0600 on its road to recovery in the European session on Tuesday. The pair is drawing support from a pause in the US Dollar rally alongside the US Treasury bond yields, as risk sentiment stabilizes. US data awaited.
GBP/USD remains pressured below 1.2200 ahead of US data
GBP/USD is off the lows but remains pressured below 1.2200 in the European session on Tuesday. A mild improvement in risk sentiment has capped the US Dollar rally, aiding the pair's rebound. Mid-tier US economic data next in focus.
Gold price bounces off over one-week low, keeps the red amid Fed rate hike jitters
Gold price (XAU/USD) recovers a bit from a one-and-half-week low touched this Tuesday and trades just below the $1,1915 level during the early European session, down 0.10% for the day.
Shiba Inu inspired meme coin BONE notes first rise following the 55% crash in two months
Bone ShibaSwap, also known as BONE, is one of the few meme coins that had a positive run on Monday. The meme coin is slowly emerging into an entity of its own, provided it can attract enough users to fuel its long overdue recovery.
US Consumer Confidence Preview: Expectations turn critical after Fed’s announcement Premium
The United States (US) CB Consumer Confidence is expected to have extended its decline in September after trimming June and July gains in August. The index is foreseen at 105.5 in September.