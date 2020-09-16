Retail Sales Quick Analysis: Miserable figures good for gold as fiscal help could come sooner

- US Retail Sales missed by rising by only 0.1% in August.
- The lapse of federal support seems to be taking its toll.
- Growing chances of fresh relief from Washington could boost gold prices.
The economic recovery cannot walk on its own – that is the conclusion from America's retail sales figures for Aguust. Expenditure grew by only 0.6%, below 1% expected and on top of a downward revision for July. The Retail Control Group – which is used for Gross Domestic Product calculations – shocked with a drop of 0.1%. Also here, it came on top of a lower level for July.
Economists probably overcompensated for previously underestimaing the strength of the US consumer and thought it could continue going on. They missed the impact of the government.
The main difference between previous months and August is that most of the coronavirus-related relief expired on July 31. Most notably, the federal top-up of $600/week to those out of work vanished and left less money in the pockets of those needing it most.
Democrats and Republicans were expected to strike a deal to extend the relief package but reached a deadline. Republicans even retrenched and lowered their offer to below $1 trillion after August's satisfactory jobs figures.
Will the dynamic change now? The clock is ticking toward the elections and President Donald Trump would probably want to boast a fast-recovering economy. He could push fellow GOP members – including hawks such as Mark Meadows, his Chief of Staff – to opt for a large package.
While that may be the president's eventual course, he may wait for stock markets to scream – Trump measures his success on rallying equities. However, gold may already react sooner.
The precious metal has hit new highs in 2020 as central banks and governments have been pouring money to keep the economies going. Fears of devaluation and a sheer amount of money going around has been making its way to push XAU/USD higher.
If Congress passes a general multi-trillion dollar package – instead of waiting for after the elections as investors expect – gold could rally.
In the nearer future, markets are awaiting the Fed decision.
See:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds below 1.1900 after retail sales miss estimates
EUR/USD remains range bound after US retail sales miss expectations with 0.6% in August. The control group surprisingly dropped. Investors await the Fed decision later on.
GBP/USD advances toward 1.30 amid Brexit-related optimism
GBP/USD is rising toward 1.30 as the British government attempts to find a compromise on the controversial bill that breaks the Brexit accord. The fate of furlough scheme and the Fed decision are eyed.
WTI Price Analysis: Eyes $40 mark amid bullish crossover, ahead of EIA
WTI (futures on Nymex) extends its steady rise into the European trading this Wednesday, as the bulls gear up for a test of the $40 mark.
XAU/USD climbs further beyond $1970, fresh 2-week tops ahead of FOMC
Gold gained some follow-through traction during the early North American session and refreshed two-week tops, around the $1973 region in the last hour.
Will FOMC be good or bad for the Dollar?
Wednesday’s Federal Reserve monetary policy announcement is the most important event risk on this week’s calendar but many investors are wondering how much impact it will have on the US dollar.