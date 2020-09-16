Breaking: US Retail Sales in August increase by 0.6% vs. 1% expected

Retail Sales in the United States rose by 0.6% on a monthly basis in August to $537.5 billion, the data published by the US Census Bureau revealed on Wednesday. This reading followed July's increase of 0.9% (revised from 1.2%) and missed the market expectation of 1%.

The US Dollar Index edged slightly lower with the initial reaction to this data and was last seen losing 0.3% on the day at 92.80.

"Total sales for the June 2020 through August 2020 period were up 2.4% from the same period a year ago."

"Retail trade sales were up 0.1% from July 2020, and 5.1% above last year."

"Nonstore retailers were up 22.4% from August 2019, while clothing and clothing accessories stores were down 20.4% from last year."

The economic recovery cannot walk on its own – that is the conclusion from America's retail sales figures for August. Expenditure grew by only 0.6%, below 1% expected and on top of a downward revision for July. The Retail Control Group – which is used for Gross Domestic Product calculations – shocked with a drop of 0.1%. Also here, it came on top of a lower level for July.