Recap 9/23 - The S&P opened with an 31 handle gap down and then traded another 64 handles lower into an 12:31 AM low.
From that low, the S&P rallied 23 handles into a 1:19 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 38 handles into a 2:59 PM low of the day.
From that low, the S&P rallied 48 handles into the close
9/22 – The major indices had a very large down day finishing per the following closes: DJIA – 486.87; S&P 500 – 64.76; and the
Nasdaq Comp. - 198.88.
Looking ahead – We are now in the 9/23 AC change in trend window via a New Moon. Friday was the fourth consecutive down day and a very large day down. A large decline into a change in trend window is potentially a set up for a low. The one caveat is that the S&P rallied strongly into Friday’s close. This may reduce the effectiveness of this set up. An ideal scenario is for a strong down move into the first 30 – 60 minutes on Monday and then the markets finds support and reverses to the upside. Friday’s low was just about 10 handle higher than the June 17 low, which is the low of the year. A test of or breaking that low in the first hour and then finding support should be constructive for an ideal low. Keep in mind, we also have a change in trend due 9/26 AC, which could complicate the picture. Perhaps the more bullish scenario is for a low and then a sideways trading range into the Tuesday change in trend window for a two day low. A strong rally into Monday’s close and Tuesday’s open could set up a high. One feather in the Bull’s cap now is that the NOW IINDEX
has moved to a rare Buy Signal. Please see details below.
The Now Index has moved to the BUY ZONE. This is a rare outright buy signal and indicates the probability for a rally within one
trading day, due to an imbalance of too many shorts.
Coming Events:
(Stocks potentially respond to all events).
2 G. 9/23 AC – New Moon in Libra. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals, Sugar, Wheat.
- A. 9/26 AC – Moon’s North Node Contra-Parallel US Moon. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
- 9/28 AC – Jupiter 45 Uranus. Moderate change in trend Cattle, Copper, Cotton, Oats.
- 9/29 AC – Moon’s North Node Contra-Parallel US Saturn. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
- 9/30 AC – Jupiter 45 US Moon. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
- 9/30 AC – Mercury in Virgo turns Direct. Major change in trend Corn, Oats, SOYBEANS, Wheat.
- 9/30 AC – Mercury 0 North Latitude. Major change in trend Corn, Oats, Soybeans, Wheat.
- 10/03AC – Saturn Parallel US Moon. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
Market Math –
9/30 = 5,468 (Music) days > 10/11/2007 MAJOR HIGH
Fibonacci – 9/27
*DJIA – 9/27
*NYSE – 9/26
Astro – 9/26, 9/27, *9/30 AC
Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.
Support - 3637 Resistance – 3700, 3820
Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart
Support - 3637 Resistance – 3700, 3820
Please see below the September Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 10 minute bars for results.
Interviewed Norm Winski
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD licks its wounds at record low amid pessimism over UK, risk-aversion
GBP/USD consolidates intraday losses around the recently flashed record low near 1.0340, as bears fear the BOE intervention. Hawkish Fedspeak, pessimism surrounding the UK economy and broad risk-aversion add strength to the bearish bias.
AUD/USD renews two-year low as bears poke four-month-old support around 0.6500
AUD/USD reverses the early Asian session corrective bounce on Monday as it drops back towards 0.6500. The Aussie pair pokes the support line of a 4.5-month-old descending trend channel. May 2020 low can lure sellers on defying the bearish channel formation.
EUR/USD dribbles at 20-year low around 0.9700, ECB vs. Fed, Italy’s election results eyed
EUR/USD bears take a breather at the lowest levels since September 2002 amid early Monday morning in Asia. The major currency pair slumped the most in eight days on Friday while refreshing the multi-year low with the 0.9667 number.
Gold clings to 29-month bottom near $1,650, focus on Ukraine, Fed’s Powell
Gold price licks its wounds at a two-year low, around $1,645 during Monday’s Asian session, as bears take a breather after the biggest daily fall in a week ahead of the key catalysts. Also testing the metal prices could be the mixed headlines surrounding Europe and Russia.
Ethereum: Assessing the possibility of a post-Merge rally
Ethereum price trades at $1,323 on Sunday, several days after sliding to $1,200. It was a surprise that the largest smart contracts token would give up most of its gains during and after the much-publicized Merge.