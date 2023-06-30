RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops to test 0.6600 on mixed China PMI, Aussie data
AUD/USD has come under fresh selling pressure, testing the 0.6600 level after China's NBS Manufacturing and Services PMI came in mixed. Weak Australian Private Sector Credit data also added to the weight on the Aussie amid a cautious risk tone. US PCE inflation awaited.
USD/JPY tests multi-month top near 145.00, awaits US PCE inflation
USD/JPY is challenging 145.00, sitting at the highest level since November 2022. The divergent BoJ-Fed policy outlook acts as a tailwind for the major and favors bulls. Investors now look forward to the US PCE Price Index for a fresh directional impetus.
Gold bears keep control, focus on $1,885 and Fed inflation gauge
Gold price licks its wounds at the lowest levels in three months, stays bearish despite late Thursday’s corrective bounce off multi-day low to around $1,908 amid the early hours of Friday’s Asian session. The XAU/USD dropped to a fresh low since March 15 before bouncing off $1,893.
Cardano, Polygon, Solana prices undeterred despite exchange and payments company Revolut's decision
Cardano, Polygon, and Solana continue to suffer the brunt of a crackdown by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This comes after the financial regulator labeled these altcoins securities during its clampdown against cryptocurrency exchanges Binance and Coinbase.
Recession concerns move into the wide blue yonder
Thursday brought more evidence of US economic resilience in the face of an ostensibly aggressive rate hike campaign as the US data stuns again with a big GDP revision and plunging jobless claims.