AUD/USD bulls stay in the game and eye higher before correction
AUD/USD advanced mid-week and extended the gains on Thursday´s New York session as the US Dollar tumbled. AUD was helped by better China factory data and due to the hopes that the Federal Reserve will pause the rate hike.
EUR/USD bulls flex muscles near 1.0780 hurdle amid mixed feelings of ECB, Fed hawks, focus on US NFP
EUR/USD clings to mild gains around 1.0760-65 as it lacks follow through of the previous day’s heavy run-up amid the market’s cautious mood ahead of the key US employment data. Softer Eurozone inflation, mixed comments from ECB officials prod Euro buyers.
Gold bulls can stay hopeful above $1,968, US NFP, Fed clues eyed
Gold remains around weekly top, grinds higher past key support confluence. Cautious optimism ahead of the US NFP, absence of major data/events prod XAU/USD bulls of late. Reconfiguration of Fed bets, optimism about US debt-ceiling deal keeps buyers hopeful.
Pro-XRP lawyer: Ripple losing the SEC lawsuit might be a blessing in disguise
XRP price made a decent recovery in the month of May, fueled by Ripple's chances of winning the lawsuit it is facing against the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC). The cryptocurrency has amassed a huge base of supporters, which might potentially expand further regardless of the outcome.
The June rate hike needle has been moved precipitously lower
Even though equity market investors had, for the most part, looked through the debt ceiling drama, US stocks still rallied in relief rally fashion as investors revelled after perhaps one of the most significant economic downside risks of the year had been skirted.