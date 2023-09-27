RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds recovery gains near 0.6400 after hot Australian inflation data
AUD/USD is keeping its recovery mode intact near 0.6400 after Australia’s monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 5.2% in the year to August 2023, as expected. Investors assess the inflation data ahead of next week's RBA policy meeting.
EUR/USD hits fresh six-month lows near 1.0550
EUR/USD is holding lower ground near 1.0550, sitting at fresh six-month lows in the Asian session on Wednesday. The US Dollar remains firm, benefiting from risk aversion, maintaining the downward pressure on the pair.
Gold remains on the defensive near $1,900 amid the USD demand
Gold price attracts some sellers around $1,902 during the early European session on Wednesday. Precious Metal faces some selling pressure due to a rally of the US Dollar (USD) ahead of the highly-anticipated inflation data on Friday.
Members of US FSC urge SEC Chair Gensler to immediately approve spot Bitcoin ETFs
The discourse surrounding the spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) is reaching its pinnacle as key lawmakers are now stepping in to resolve the matter. The Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) staunch repulsion of the ETFs has been called out by the lawmakers, urging the regulator to approve the applications.
U.S. government shutdowns & U.S. Dollar implications
A potential U.S. government shutdown that could start October 1st looms, the chances of which are more or less seen as a coin flip at this point. Should a shutdown transpire, there could be a negative impact of the U.S dollar, albeit one that is likely to be modest and short-lived.