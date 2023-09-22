RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
USD/JPY jumps above 148.00 after BoJ keeps policy steady
USD/JPY is holding gains above 148.00, having jumped through the latter after the Bank of Japan (BoJ) left monetary policy settings unadjusted, smashing expectations of tweaks to the YCC policy. The pair also finds support from a firmer US Dollar. Ueda's presser awaited.
AUD/USD manages to hold above 0.6400, upside potential seems limited amid bullish USD
The AUD/USD pair struggles to build on the previous day's bounce from the 0.6385 region, or over a one-week low, and seesaws between tepid gains/minor losses through the Asian session on Friday. Spot prices trade just above the 0.6400 mark.
Gold sticks to modest gains near $1,925, hawkish Fed to cap the upside
Gold price builds on the previous day's bounce from the $1,914-$1,913 area, or the weekly low and gains some positive traction during the Asian session on Friday. The XAU/USD trades around the $1,925 region, up just over 0.20% for the day, and for now, seems to have snapped a three-day losing streak.
Space ID price succumbs to selling pressure with $3.54 million worth of ID tokens unlocked in a cliff event
Space ID price remains bullish based on the Parabolic SAR price-tracking indicator, which continues to track ID price from below. However, the token is trading at a value that is significantly lower than its rate 24 hours ago, an outcome attributed to its scheduled token unlocks event.
Takeaways into the end of the week
As we head into Friday, there are two important takeaways from developments this week. The first is that higher for longer Fed policy is something investors need to consider more seriously.