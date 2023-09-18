Key trading levels: AUD/JPY, AUD/USD, EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, other currencies, Gold, S&P 500 [Video]

RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains below 1.0700 on better mood
EUR/USD is holding gains below 1.0700, starting off the week on a positive note on Monday. The pair is receiving upward support, courtesy of a better market mood and a broad US Dollar pullback. German Bundesbank's monthly report eyed.
GBP/USD remains on the defensive below the 1.2400 mark, UK inflation, Fed rate decision eyed
GBP/USD remains under pressure near a three-month low of around 1.2390 on Monday. The pair holds below the 50- and 100-hour EMAs; Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands below 50, within bearish territory. The key resistance level is seen near the 1.2420-1.2430 zone; 1.2367 acts as an initial support level.
Gold bulls flirt with $1,930 resistance, focus remains on FOMC
Gold price attracts some buying for the third successive day on Monday and steadily climbs back closer to the $1,930 supply zone during the Asian session. The XAU/USD might now be looking to build on its recent goodish rebound from the $1,900 round figure.
XRP is the next Bitcoin if we solve a multi-trillion-dollar problem, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse
Brad Garlinghouse says XRP could be the next Bitcoin if “we solve a multi-trillion-dollar problem." The CEO says Ripple has been working with regulators and regulated institutions like banks all along where there is regulatory clarity.
Week Ahead: US interest rates at their peak?
After the ECB this week, the US Fed will decide on key interest rates next week. The outcome is not clear, but unchanged interest rates are very likely.