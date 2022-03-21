The week kicks off on a mixed note after the global equities recorded their best week since 2020. Hopes of diplomatic progress and the Fed hawkishness were pointed as the major catalyzers of the positive move, while there is little to be optimistic about diplomacy in Ukraine, and a tighter monetary policy in the US. Meanwhile, the flattening and inversion of the US yield curve hints at challenging times ahead.

So, does it mean that investors are willing to go long no matter what?

Maybe, but picking the right stocks will be more important than ever. For now, energy and commodity stocks, those who pay good dividends and food stocks are among investors’ darlings.

Elsewhere, Bitcoin remains offered near the 100-DMA, gold is bid above the $1915 per ounce, and the week will be shaped by Ukrainian news, Covid evolution, British inflation and March flash PMI figures.