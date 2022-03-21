The week kicks off on a mixed note after the global equities recorded their best week since 2020. Hopes of diplomatic progress and the Fed hawkishness were pointed as the major catalyzers of the positive move, while there is little to be optimistic about diplomacy in Ukraine, and a tighter monetary policy in the US. Meanwhile, the flattening and inversion of the US yield curve hints at challenging times ahead.
So, does it mean that investors are willing to go long no matter what?
Maybe, but picking the right stocks will be more important than ever. For now, energy and commodity stocks, those who pay good dividends and food stocks are among investors’ darlings.
Elsewhere, Bitcoin remains offered near the 100-DMA, gold is bid above the $1915 per ounce, and the week will be shaped by Ukrainian news, Covid evolution, British inflation and March flash PMI figures.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
