Gold Price News and Forecast: The yellow metal erases daily losses and bounces from the November low

Gold Technical Analysis: Metal rebounds sharply from daily lows, nearing $1465/oz
On the daily chart, gold stays under mild selling pressure near the November lows while trading below the 1465 resistance level and the 50/100 SMAs. However, the bears need a break below the 1445 swing low on a daily closing basis to drive the market towards the 1400 figure near the 200-day SMA.
EUR/USD bounces from six-week low amid end-of-month flows
EUR/USD has bounced off six-week lows at 1.0981 as the US Dollar gains strength amid end-of-month flows. Earlier, EZ inflation figures beat expectations.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.29 amid incident in London
GBP/USD has recaptured 1.29 as the week and month come to an end. Traders have been following news of a violent incident near the London Bridge.
Germany inserts crypto markets into bank accounts
Germany, the locomotive of the European economy and a global technology leader, has also decided to lead the adoption of cryptocurrencies in continental Europe.
Gold stays under mild selling pressure near the November lows while trading below the 1465 resistance level and the 50/100 SMAs.