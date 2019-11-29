Gold Price News and Forecast: The yellow metal erases daily losses and bounces from the November low

Gold Technical Analysis: Metal rebounds sharply from daily lows, nearing $1465/oz

On the daily chart, gold stays under mild selling pressure near the November lows while trading below the 1465 resistance level and the 50/100 SMAs. However, the bears need a break below the 1445 swing low on a daily closing basis to drive the market towards the 1400 figure near the 200-day SMA.

Gold Technical Analysis: Metal remains under precious below $1465/oz

