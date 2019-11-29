FXStreet Team FXStreet Team
Gold Price News and Forecast: The yellow metal erases daily losses and bounces from the November low

Gold Technical Analysis: Metal rebounds sharply from daily lows, nearing $1465/oz

On the daily chart, gold stays under mild selling pressure near the November lows while trading below the 1465 resistance level and the 50/100 SMAs. However, the bears need a break below the 1445 swing low on a daily closing basis to drive the market towards the 1400 figure near the 200-day SMA. 

EUR/USD bounces from six-week low amid end-of-month flows

EUR/USD has bounced off six-week lows at 1.0981 as the US Dollar gains strength amid end-of-month flows. Earlier, EZ inflation figures beat expectations.

GBP/USD recaptures 1.29 amid incident in London

GBP/USD has recaptured 1.29 as the week and month come to an end. Traders have been following news of a violent incident near the London Bridge. 

Germany inserts crypto markets into bank accounts

Germany, the locomotive of the European economy and a global technology leader, has also decided to lead the adoption of cryptocurrencies in continental Europe.

Gold: Metal rebounds sharply from daily lows, nearing $1465/oz

Gold stays under mild selling pressure near the November lows while trading below the 1465 resistance level and the 50/100 SMAs. 

