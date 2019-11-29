Gold Technical Analysis: Metal remains under precious below $1465/oz

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The yellow metal remains under selling pressure on the last day of the month. 
  • The 1445 level remains on the sellers’ radar. 
 

Gold daily chart

 
On the daily chart, gold remains under selling pressure near the November lows while trading below the 1465 resistance level and the 50/100 SMAs. However, the bears need a break below the 1445 swing low. If so, the market could depreciate further towards the 1400 figure near the 200-day SMA. 
 

Gold four-hour chart 

 
The market is slowly drifting down while trading below the main SMAs. As XAU/USD remains soft, the 1445 level remains on the sellers’ radar in the medium term. Immediate resistance can be seen near the 1465 and 1480 levels.
 

Additional key levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1454.68
Today Daily Change -1.32
Today Daily Change % -0.09
Today daily open 1456
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1470.71
Daily SMA50 1486.95
Daily SMA100 1484.48
Daily SMA200 1400.65
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1458.24
Previous Daily Low 1454
Previous Weekly High 1478.86
Previous Weekly Low 1456.54
Previous Monthly High 1519.04
Previous Monthly Low 1455.5
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1456.62
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1455.62
Daily Pivot Point S1 1453.92
Daily Pivot Point S2 1451.84
Daily Pivot Point S3 1449.69
Daily Pivot Point R1 1458.16
Daily Pivot Point R2 1460.31
Daily Pivot Point R3 1462.39

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

