XAU/USD Current price: $3,156.40
- Headlines indicating US tariffs on China are actually 145% triggered a USD sell-off.
- Inflation in the US eased by more than anticipated in March, according to CPI data.
- XAU/USD retreated from fresh record highs, holding on to solid intraday gains.
Spot Gold maintains its positive momentum on Thursday, surging to a fresh record high of $3,175.07. Markets are all about tariffs, regaining their optimism after United States (US) President Donald Trump announced a 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs, announced last week.
Nevertheless, the US Dollar (USD) traded on the back foot throughout the day, as investors still believe the escalating trade war between the United States (US) and China will take its toll on the American economy. Trump backed off on reciprocal tariffs and left the 10% baseline, although levies on China were increased to 145%, and not to 125% as previously believed. Canada and Mexico will face levies of 35%, the former 25% announced, plus the 10% reciprocal tariffs baseline previously announced.
Meanwhile, US data released earlier in the day further hit the Greenback, as inflationary pressures receded by more than anticipated in March, according to Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures.
The annual CPI declined to 2.4% in March from 2.8% in February, also below the expected 2.6%. The core annual figure printed at 2.8%, down from the previous 3.1%. On a monthly basis, inflation was down by 0.1% vs an anticipated 0.1% increase. Additionally, weekly unemployment claims rose by 223K last week, meeting the market’s expectations. The figures confirmed the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) decision to maintain a wait-and-see stance.
Asian and European indexes closed with gains, but Wall Street resumed its massive slide, with the three major indexes down over 3% each.
XAU/USD short-term technical outlook
Technically, the XAU/USD pair's daily chart shows that additional gains are likely, given the strong upward momentum. Technical indicators head north almost vertically, while still far from overbought levels. At the same time, the bright metal extended its advance beyond a now bullish 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA), currently at $3,052. Finally, the 100 and 200 SMAs also aim north, but far below the shorter one.
In the near term, and according to the 4-hour chart, XAU/USD is bullish. Technical indicators reached fresh highs, maintaining their upward slopes yet indicating overbought conditions. At the same time, the 20 SMA turned firmly higher between the 100 and 200 SMAs, all of them far below the current level.
Support levels: 3,148.90 3,132.45 3,119.20
Resistance levels: 3,175.00 3,190.00 3,205.00
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
