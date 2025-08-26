- Gold pops as concerns over the Fed’s independence resurface after Trump fired Governor Cook.
- US Dollar attempts a tepid recovery, tracking US Treasury yields rebound but sellers will likely retain control.
- Technically, Gold stays supported whilst above $3,350 amid daily bullish RSI.
Gold finds renewed demand and eyes $3,400 early Tuesday, following a brief pullback stint on Monday. Buyers gather pace near 11-day highs above $3,380 before the next push higher.
Gold: More upside appears on the cards
The latest upswing in Gold from near $3,350 area toward $3,400 could be mainly attributed broad sell-off in the US Dollar (USD) and shorter-duration US Treasury bond yields as resurfacing concerns over the United States (US) Federal Reserve’s (Fed) independence and credibility undermined confidence in US assets.
US President Donald Trump said on social media early Tuesday that he was removing Lisa Cook from her position on the Fed's board of directors, noting that “there was enough evidence that Cook had made false statements on mortgage applications,” per Reuters.
Following these headlines, risk aversion gripped markets and investors ran for cover in safe-haven assets such as the Japanese Yen (JPY), Gold, US Treasuries etc.
The Greenback gave back the previous recovery gains, further undermined by increased bets that the Fed will deliver a 25 basis points (bps) interest rate cut next month.
These expectations were fuelled by Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s surprise dovish pivot at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium last week.
However, over the last hours, the USD has embarked on a tepid rebound as Trump’s fresh tariff threats revive its appeal as a safe haven.
US president threatened to impose 200% tariffs on targeted goods if China doesn't "give us magnets".
He also threatened "subsequent additional tariffs" and export restrictions on advanced technology and semiconductors in retaliation for digital services taxes that hit American technology companies.
Later in the day, a bunch of mid-tier economic data releases from the US will be closely scrutinized for fresh hints on the Fed’s path forward on rates beyond the September policy meeting.
Additionally, Trump’s tariff tantrums and attacks on the Fed will also remain a key driving force behind the performance of Gold and the US currency.
Gold price technical analysis: Daily chart
The short-term technical outlook for Gold looks constructive so long as the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) stays above the 50 level. The leading indicator is currently pointing north to near 54.50.
Buyers are likely to extend their control as the 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) closed above the 50-day SMA on Monday, validating a Bull Cross.
The immediate resistance is seen in the $3,400 neighborhood, above which the static resistance at around $3,440 will be back in play.
On the other hand, sellers need to crack the 21-day SMA and the 50-day SMA confluence area near $3,350 to regain control.
The next solid support is located at the 100-day SMA at $3,324. Only a sustained move below the latter will negate any positive bias in the medium term.
Note that Gold hasn’t closed below the 100-day SMA since December 31 2024.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds the uptick at around 0.6500 after hot Australian inflation data
AUD/USD keeps its renewed upside intact at around 0.6500 in Wednesday's Asian trading. The pair finds support from hotter-than-expected monthly Australian CPI inflation data for July, which arrived at 2.8% YoY vs. 2.3% forecast. However, US-China tariff concerns cap the pair's gains.
USD/JPY extends the previous rebound toward 148.00
USD/JPY extends its previous rebound toward 148.00 in Asian trading on Wednesday. A minor US Dollar upswing alongside US Treasury bond yields underpins the pair, but concerns over the Fed's independence and Trump's latest tariff threats weigh on sentiment, offering support to the safe-haven Japanese Yen, which could check the pair's upside.
Gold retreats from two-week high, concerns over Fed’s independence might cap its losses
Gold price trades on a negative note during the Asian trading hours on Wednesday. The precious metal retreats from a two-week high of $3,395 amid the profit-taking and modest rebound in the US Dollar. The potential downside for the yellow metal might be capped amid concerns over the US Fed independence as US President Donald Trump doubled down on his efforts to oust a Fed governor.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple mild recovery sparks optimism
Bitcoin price stabilizes around $111,300 on Wednesday, following a slight recovery the previous day. Ethereum and Ripple are also showing early signs of relief after rebounding from their key support zones, hinting at further upside in the upcoming days.
AI boom or bubble? Three convictions for investors
AI 2.0 = from “build it” to “prove it”: Big Tech’s AI investment is already in the hundreds of billions, but monetization remains modest. The cycle is shifting from spending on capacity to delivering productivity and revenue impact.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.