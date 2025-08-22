- Gold sellers retain control early Friday, awaiting Fed Chair Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium.
- US Dollar holds weekly gains, led by strong US PMI data, reduced bets for a September Fed rate cut and Wall Street’s declines.
- Downside risks appear for Gold whilst below $3,350 amid a Bear Cross and bearish RSI.
Gold is looking to extend the previous decline early Friday after Thursday’s late rebound lost traction. All eyes now turn to US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium.
Gold looks south ahead of Powell speech
The US Dollar (USD) is consolidating its recent recovery to two-week highs against its major currency rivals, keeping the bearish interests alive in Gold.
The Greenback continues to ride higher on diminishing odds of an interest rate cut by the Fed next month. This hawkish shift in the markets’ expectations could be attributed to a recent slew of strong US economic data, including housing and business activity.
US Existing Home Sales for July rose to 4.01M vs. 3.92M expected, having rebounded 2.0% on the month after a 2.7% decline in June.
Meanwhile, the headline S&P Global US PMI Composite Output Index rose to an eight-month high in August, ticking up from 55.1 in July to 55.4, while the Manufacturing and Services PMIs beat estimates, with 53.3 and 55.4, respectively, in August.
Markets pared back bets for a September Fed rate cut to 75% post-US PMI data, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool, from about 85% seen pre-release.
Additionally, the ongoing sell-off on US indices, due to increased concerns over the future of Artificial Intelligence (AI) investments, sags investors’ confidence, boosting the USD’s safe-haven appeal.
Furthermore, markets are expecting Fed Chair Jerome Powell to stick to the cautious stance on further easing during his opening remarks at the Jackson Hole Symposium, scheduled later in the day.
Nick Timiraos of the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), the Fed whisperer, said on Thursday that Powell could “reverse two major 2020-era policy changes; flexible inflation averaging and a bias toward low unemployment.”
Powell’s words will likely have a significant impact on the Fed rate cut expectations, eventually influencing the USD’s performance, while injecting intense volatility around the non-yielding bright metal.
If Powell pushes back against bets of aggressive rate cuts, it could provide extra legs to the USD upswing, drowning Gold back under the $3,300 level. On the other hand, the Greenback could witness a fresh sell-off on a surprise dovish shift by the Fed Chair, which could lift Gold northward.
Gold price technical analysis: Daily chart
The daily chart indicates that risks remain to the downside for Gold, as the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) grinds lower below the 50 level.
The Bear Cross also keeps the negative outlook in place. Note that the 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) closed below the 50-day SMA on Tuesday, validating the bearish crossover.
Sellers need to find a strong foothold below the 100-day SMA at $3,314 for a sustained downtrend.
Further south, the July 31 low of $3,274, below which the July 30 low of $3,268 will be tested en route to the $3,250 psychological barrier.
On the flip side, Gold buyers need to take out the strong resistance near $3,350, the confluence zone of the 21-day SMA and the 50-day SMA, to negate any near-term bearish bias.
The next bullish targets are seen at the previous week’s high of $3,375 and the $3,400 round level.
Economic Indicator
Fed's Chair Powell speech
Jerome H. Powell took office as a member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on May 25, 2012, to fill an unexpired term. On November 2, 2017, President Donald Trump nominated Powell to serve as the next Chairman of the Federal Reserve. Powell assumed office as Chair on February 5, 2018.Read more.
Next release: Fri Aug 22, 2025 14:00
Frequency: Irregular
Consensus: -
Previous: -
Source: Federal Reserve
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD flirts with two-month lows below 0.6450 ahead of Powell speech
AUD/USD remains subdued close to two-month lows near 0.6415 early Friday, undermined by the recent US Dollar upturn. The Greenback gained recovery momentum amid reduced bets for a September interest rate cut. Traders now move to the sidelines ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium.
USD/JPY stays bid near 148.50 after Japan's CPI data
USD/JPY consolidates the previous day's breakout momentum and oscillates below a nearly two-week high of 148.69 set earlier this Friday. Hotter Japanese consumer inflation data keep expectations for more BoJ rate hikes alive, but the Japanese Yen fails to benefit amid the recent US Dollar strength. Powell's speech is eyed.
Gold looks to 100-day SMA support and Powell’s Jackson Hole speech
Gold sellers retain control early Friday, awaiting Fed Chair Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium. US Dollar holds weekly gains, led by strong US PMI data, reduced bets for a September Fed rate cut and Wall Street’s declines. Downside risks appear for Gold whilst below $3,350 amid a Bear Cross and bearish RSI.
Ripple slips as investors lock in $300M profit ahead of Fed Chair Powell's speech
XRP saw an uptick in profit-taking activity over the past 24 hours as a brief recovery in the market was dented by hawkish FOMC minutes. The remittance-based token tagged $3 on Wednesday but quickly retraced as policymakers signaled a preference for inflation data in establishing interest rates.
Eurozone money markets: ECB cuts come to an end but the balance sheet shrinks further
The ECB easing cycle could end soon, which has helped bring down volatility of some money market spreads. The balance sheet continues to shrink, and while still a long process, the future will likely hold more upside pressure for longer-term money market funding spreads.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.