Gold is back in the red near $5,050 early Thursday, having faced strong offers at around the $5,100 mark once again. Buyers keep a close eye on the mid-tier US Jobless Claims data and US-Iran geopolitical developments to regain control.

Gold buyers pause before the next push higher

Despite the pullback from the eight-day high of $5,119 set on Wednesday, Gold’s downside remains cushioned, courtesy of the renewed selling interest seen in the US Dollar (USD).

The Greenback continues to reel from the ‘rub-off’ effect from the ongoing USD/JPY downtrend, fuelled by Japan’s Prime Minister (PM) Sanae Takaichi’s landslide victory in the snap elections and looming forex intervention risks.

This USD/JPY bearishness overshadows the strong January labor market report from the United States (US), released on Wednesday, leaving the USD broadly vulnerable.

US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) Nonfarm Payrolls in January increased by 130,000, much higher than the estimated figure of 70k. The Unemployment Rate unexpectedly ticked down to 4.3% from 4.4% in December 2025.

The blockbuster jobs data almost priced out a March interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve (Fed), while slightly scaling back the odds for a June rate reduction, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool.

This change in the market expectations reinforced sentiment around the narrative of higher rate for longer, lifting the USD and the two-year US Treasury bond yields at the expense of the non-yielding Gold.

However, the USD uptick quickly faded and limited the Gold retreat as markets digested the final revision to the annual NFP benchmark, which showed the economy added only 181,000 jobs in 2025 instead of the previously estimated 584,000, per Reuters.

Additionally, looming tensions between the US and Iran garnered attention once again, keeping Gold buyers hopeful.

“After talks with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, President Donald Trump said they reached no "definitive" agreement on how to move forward with Iran but he insisted negotiations with Tehran would continue to see if a deal can be achieved,” Reuters reported.

Next of note, for Gold markets, remains the US Jobless Claims data due later on Thursday, which could shed more light on the US labor market conditions.

However, Friday’s US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data will be the real test for Gold buyers, as the inflation report could reaffirm bets for two Fed rate cuts this year, the first potentially seen in June.

Gold price technical analysis: Daily chart

The 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) climbs above the 50-, 100- and 200-day SMAs, with all slopes advancing and highlighting a firm bullish structure. Price holds comfortably above these gauges, and the 21-day SMA at $4,940.96 offers immediate dynamic support. The 14-day Relative Strength Index stands at 57.99 (neutral-to-bullish), easing from recent highs yet remaining above the 50 line.

Measured from the $5,597.89 high to the $4,401.99 low, the 61.8% retracement at $5,141.05 acts as nearby resistance, with the 78.6% retracement at $5,341.96 capping the next upside zone. A sustained break above the former could target the latter, while failure to advance would shift focus back to the rising 21-day SMA as the first area of support and keep the recovery contained within the broader retracement barrier.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)