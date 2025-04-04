GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling sellers return as markets remain risk-averse

GBP/USD declines below 1.3000 following Thursday's impressive upsurge.

Safe-haven flows continue to dominate the market action on Friday.

US Nonfarm Payrolls data and Fed Chairman Powell's remarks on the economic outlook awaited.

GBP/USD climbed above 1.3200 for the first time since early October on Thursday but erased a portion of its daily gains later in the American session. The pair stays under bearish pressure in the European session on Friday and trades below 1.3000.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the strongest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -1.52% -0.35% -2.30% -1.23% 1.32% 0.51% -2.84% EUR 1.52% 1.30% -0.76% 0.34% 2.97% 2.11% -1.29% GBP 0.35% -1.30% -2.05% -0.90% 1.65% 0.83% -2.50% JPY 2.30% 0.76% 2.05% 1.09% 3.75% 2.92% -0.63% CAD 1.23% -0.34% 0.90% -1.09% 2.61% 1.77% -1.62% AUD -1.32% -2.97% -1.65% -3.75% -2.61% -0.81% -4.12% NZD -0.51% -2.11% -0.83% -2.92% -1.77% 0.81% -3.33% CHF 2.84% 1.29% 2.50% 0.63% 1.62% 4.12% 3.33% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar (USD) fuelled GBP/USD rally on Thursday. US President Donald Trump's aggressive tariffs fed into fears of an economic downturn in the US, forcing the USD to weaken against its peers.

As markets remain risk-averse on Friday, GBP/USD finds it difficult to hold its ground. At the time of press, the UK's FTSE 100 Index was down nearly 1.5% on the day and US stock index futures were losing between 0.3% and 0.9%.

Later in the day, the US economic calendar will feature the March employment report, which will feature Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), Unemployment Rate and wage inflation figures.

Markets forecast an increase of 135,000 in NFP in March. A significant negative surprise, with an NFP reading at or below 100,000, could weigh on the USD and help GBP/USD find support. Conversely, an NFP print of 160,000 or higher could have the opposite impact on the pair's action with the immediate reaction.

Ahead of the weekend, Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell will speak on the US economic outlook at the annual conference for the Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing. Powell will also attend a moderated panel discussion afterward.

In case Powell voices his concerns over the growth outlook, citing the new tariff regime, the USD could come under renewed selling pressure. On the other hand, the USD could end the week on a bullish note if Powell puts more emphasis on the upside risks to inflation outlook and reiterates their willingness to remain patient with regard to further policy easing.

According to the CME FedWatch Tool, investors are currently pricing in about a 32% probability of a 25 basis points Fed rate cut in May. The market positioning suggests that the USD has room on the upside if Powell's remarks revive expectations for a policy hold at the next meeting.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart dropped below 50, reflecting a bearish tilt in the short-term outlook.

On the downside, 1.2960 (100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), 50-period SMA) aligns as first support before 1.2935 (lower limit of the ascending channel) and 1.2900 (static level, round level).

In case GBP/USD reclaims 1.3000 (round level, static level), technical buyers could take action. In this scenario, 1.3080 (mid-point of the ascending channel) and 1.3100 (round level, static level) could be seen as next resistance levels.