- GBP/USD continues to fluctuate in a narrow band at around 1.3300.
- The Bank of England (BoE) is expected to cut policy rate by 25 bps on Thursday.
- The pair's technical outlook points to a neutral stance in the near term.
After posting marginal gains on Tuesday, GBP/USD extends its sideways grind at around 1.3300 midweek. Investors could refrain from taking large positions ahead of the Bank of England's (BoE) monetary policy announcements on Thursday.
British Pound PRICE Last 7 days
The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies last 7 days. British Pound was the weakest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.42%
|0.35%
|-0.40%
|-0.04%
|0.29%
|0.53%
|0.20%
|EUR
|0.42%
|0.80%
|-0.03%
|0.35%
|0.67%
|0.96%
|0.66%
|GBP
|-0.35%
|-0.80%
|-0.83%
|-0.39%
|-0.10%
|0.19%
|-0.12%
|JPY
|0.40%
|0.03%
|0.83%
|0.44%
|0.76%
|1.01%
|0.65%
|CAD
|0.04%
|-0.35%
|0.39%
|-0.44%
|0.33%
|0.57%
|0.27%
|AUD
|-0.29%
|-0.67%
|0.10%
|-0.76%
|-0.33%
|0.29%
|-0.00%
|NZD
|-0.53%
|-0.96%
|-0.19%
|-1.01%
|-0.57%
|-0.29%
|-0.29%
|CHF
|-0.20%
|-0.66%
|0.12%
|-0.65%
|-0.27%
|0.00%
|0.29%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).
The US Dollar (USD) managed to stay resilient against its rivals as the Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) mixed Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) report failed to trigger a noticeable reaction.
The headline ISM Services PMI edged lower to 50.1 in July from 50.8 in June, pointing to a loss of growth momentum in the US service sector's economic activity. The Employment Index of the survey declined to 46.4 from 47.2 in this period, highlighting a further contraction in the sector's payrolls. Finally, the Prices Paid Index, the inflation component, climbed to 69.9 from 67.5.
The BoE is widely anticipated to cut the policy rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 4% following the August meeting. Markets expect seven members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MP) to vote in favor of this decision, against two votes to keep the rates unchanged.
Previewing the BoE meeting, "focus will be on the vote split with markets expecting a quarterly pace of cuts. Any unexpected dovish lean on the back of recent softness in data can weigh on the GBP," said TD Securities analysts.
Ahead of the BoE event, several Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers will be delivering speeches in the American session on Wednesday. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets are currently pricing in a nearly-90% probability of a 25 basis points Fed rate cut in September. Hence, any comments hinting at a September rate reduction could be ignored by markets. On the other hand, the USD could gather strength and make it difficult for GBP/USD to gain traction in the near term in case Fed officials downplay the weak labor market data and reiterate the need for patience.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays flat near and GBP/USD trades between the 20-period and the 50-period Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), reaffirming the neutral bias.
On the downside, 1.3250 (mid-point of the descending channel) aligns as the first support level ahead of 1.3200 (static level, round level) and 1.3130 (lower limit of the descending channel).
Looking north, immediate resistance could be spotted at 1.3300 (static level, round level, 50-period SMA) before 1.3330 (former support level, static level) and 1.3390-1.3400 (100-period SMA, upper limit of the ascending channel).
Pound Sterling FAQs
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, also known as ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD ignores mixed EU data, consolidates below 1.1600
EUR/USD trades in a tight range below 1.1600 in the European session on Wednesday as investors largely ignore the mixed data releases from the Euro area. Traders remain wary while waiting for the announcement of the candidate for the next Fed Chair and Governor Adriana Kugler’s replacement later in the week.
GBP/USD retakes 1.3300 amid subuded USD price action
GBP/USD trades better bid and re-attempts 1.3300 in European trading on Wednesday. The US Dollar stays depressed against the Pound Sterling as traders await US President Trump's pick for a vacancy on the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors amid mounting concerns over the US economy and the Fed's independence.
Gold price refreshes daily low as receding safe-haven demand offsets subdued USD price action
Gold price drops to a fresh daily low during the first half of the European session, and for now seems to have snapped a four-day winning streak reaching a nearly two-week high touched the previous day. The risk-on mood – as depicted by a generally positive tone around the equity markets – is seen as a key factor driving flows away from the safe-haven precious metal.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple slip as resistance levels hold firm
Bitcoin trades in red below $114,000 on Wednesday, following a rejection from its key resistance level earlier this week. Ethereum and Ripple followed BTC’s footsteps and faced rejection from their critical resistance zones, raising the risk of further declines in the short term.
Euro area – New ECB call: No further cuts in scope
The euro area economy has shown surprising resilience over the summer, with the outlook bolstered by the EU-US deal and accelerated German spending plans. Risks are still tilted towards a final cut later this year or in early 2026. Further softening of wage indicators could open the door for a final ‘insurance cut’.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.