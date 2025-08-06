GBP/USD continues to fluctuate in a narrow band at around 1.3300.

The Bank of England (BoE) is expected to cut policy rate by 25 bps on Thursday.

The pair's technical outlook points to a neutral stance in the near term.

After posting marginal gains on Tuesday, GBP/USD extends its sideways grind at around 1.3300 midweek. Investors could refrain from taking large positions ahead of the Bank of England's (BoE) monetary policy announcements on Thursday.

British Pound PRICE Last 7 days The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies last 7 days. British Pound was the weakest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.42% 0.35% -0.40% -0.04% 0.29% 0.53% 0.20% EUR 0.42% 0.80% -0.03% 0.35% 0.67% 0.96% 0.66% GBP -0.35% -0.80% -0.83% -0.39% -0.10% 0.19% -0.12% JPY 0.40% 0.03% 0.83% 0.44% 0.76% 1.01% 0.65% CAD 0.04% -0.35% 0.39% -0.44% 0.33% 0.57% 0.27% AUD -0.29% -0.67% 0.10% -0.76% -0.33% 0.29% -0.00% NZD -0.53% -0.96% -0.19% -1.01% -0.57% -0.29% -0.29% CHF -0.20% -0.66% 0.12% -0.65% -0.27% 0.00% 0.29% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

The US Dollar (USD) managed to stay resilient against its rivals as the Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) mixed Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) report failed to trigger a noticeable reaction.

The headline ISM Services PMI edged lower to 50.1 in July from 50.8 in June, pointing to a loss of growth momentum in the US service sector's economic activity. The Employment Index of the survey declined to 46.4 from 47.2 in this period, highlighting a further contraction in the sector's payrolls. Finally, the Prices Paid Index, the inflation component, climbed to 69.9 from 67.5.

The BoE is widely anticipated to cut the policy rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 4% following the August meeting. Markets expect seven members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MP) to vote in favor of this decision, against two votes to keep the rates unchanged.

Previewing the BoE meeting, "focus will be on the vote split with markets expecting a quarterly pace of cuts. Any unexpected dovish lean on the back of recent softness in data can weigh on the GBP," said TD Securities analysts.

Ahead of the BoE event, several Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers will be delivering speeches in the American session on Wednesday. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets are currently pricing in a nearly-90% probability of a 25 basis points Fed rate cut in September. Hence, any comments hinting at a September rate reduction could be ignored by markets. On the other hand, the USD could gather strength and make it difficult for GBP/USD to gain traction in the near term in case Fed officials downplay the weak labor market data and reiterate the need for patience.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays flat near and GBP/USD trades between the 20-period and the 50-period Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), reaffirming the neutral bias.

On the downside, 1.3250 (mid-point of the descending channel) aligns as the first support level ahead of 1.3200 (static level, round level) and 1.3130 (lower limit of the descending channel).

Looking north, immediate resistance could be spotted at 1.3300 (static level, round level, 50-period SMA) before 1.3330 (former support level, static level) and 1.3390-1.3400 (100-period SMA, upper limit of the ascending channel).