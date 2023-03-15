European Stock Market Elliott Wave Investing / Trading Strategies.
Content DAX 40 - FTSE 100 - DXY - GBPUSD - EURUSD.
Market Summary DAX 40 Corrective rally. ECB meeting the 15/16 March.
Elliott Wave Analysis DAX40 Wave (c) of ii) corrective rally.
Trading Strategies Indices need to top and turn lower as an impulse wave before the next short trade set up.
Video Chapters
00:00 DAX 40 (GDAXI)
06:42 UKX / FTSE 100
10:28 Forex GBPUSD / EURUSD / DXY
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD regains 0.6700 despite mixed Chinese data
AUD/USD is extending gains to regain 0.6700 following the mixed Chinese activity numbers. The risk-on-market profile combined with a broadly subdued US Dollar is helping the Aussie pair. Focus shifts to the US PPI and Retail Sales data ahead of Aussie jobs data.
EUR/USD bulls are tiring ahead of ECB and after US CPI
EUR/USD bulls are tiring as the US dollar finds its footing. US CPI was hot and has kept the Fed rate hike thesis alive and kicking. Overnight, banking stocks surged back and bonds and interest rate futures despite the collapse of some US banks over the past few days.
Gold eases amid firmer yields, United States, China statistics eyed
Gold price remains depressed after snapping three-day uptrend the previous day. The bright metal remains down for the second consecutive day in the last five as the US Dollar traces upbeat Treasury bond yields to pare the week-start losses ahead of the key United States data.
A V-shaped rebound rally could send UNI 13%
Uniswap pricehas been trading with a bullish bias since March 12, a correction influenced by traders flocking to the decentralized exchange (DEX) to trade USDC for other digital assets like UNI. The influx caused a massive surge in trading volume, contributing to a revenue increase while catalyzing a recovery rally.
US Inflation Analysis: Price rises still sticky, Fed to resume rate rises once the SVB storm settles Premium
A semi-Lehman moment? That seems to be the fear in financial markets in recent days, with a sliver lining – a lower path of interest rates. Yet if Silicon Valley Bank's spectacular failure is contained, then the good news for the economy melts that silver lining. The fresh inflation gives the Federal Reserve a fresh reason to raise interest rates.