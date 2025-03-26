EUR/USD Current price: 1.0786
- European Central Bank officials delivered dovish comments, weighing on the EUR.
- United States Durable Goods Orders rose a modest 0.9% in February.
- EUR/USD turned bearish in the near term, although the downward momentum is limited.
The EUR/USD pair extends its downward route on Wednesday, trading in the 1.0780 region early in the American session. Markets remain cautious amid United States (US) President Donald Trump’s latest tariff announcements, and ahead of a slew of Federal Reserve (Fed) speakers.
Earlier in the week, investors were optimistic that Trump’s reciprocal tariffs coming into effect on April 2 would be less widespread than anticipated, but the US President made it clear on Tuesday that levies would probably be “more lenient than reciprocal,” and more widespread than earlier estimated.
In the meantime, the Euro (EUR) is unable to advance amid dovish comments from European Central Bank (ECB) officials. On the one hand, policymaker Fabio Panetta said on Wednesday, the central bank “must remain pragmatic and data-driven in setting the policy rate,” adding the ECB should now focus more on inflation expectations than the estimated neutral level in setting rates.
Also, Bank of France head Francois Villeroy de Galhau noted that US tariffs could have a limited impact on European inflation but added that they could reduce the Eurozone Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth by 0.3% in a full year.
Meanwhile, the US published February Durable Goods Orders, which rose by 0.9%, beating the -1% expected but shrinking from the previous 3.3%.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
From a technical point of view, the daily chart for the EUR/USD pair shows it trades in the red for a sixth consecutive day, while it keeps posting lower lows. The same chart shows the price is pressuring a still bullish 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA), which remains above directionless 100 and 200 SMAs. Technical indicators, in the meantime, head lower with uneven strength, still holding above their midlines, yet reflecting increased selling interest.
In the near term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the EUR/USD pair is confined to a tight consolidative range, while developing below the 20 and 100 SMAs. The shorter one gains downward traction below the longer one, adding to the bearish case. Finally, technical indicators turned south within negative levels, although without enough strength to confirm a steeper decline.
Support levels: 1.0745 1.0710 1.0675
Resistance levels: 10830 1.0860 1.0905
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Extra consolidation appears on the cards
AUD/USD set aside a two-day recovery past the 0.6300 hurdle and came under pressure on Wednesday, always in response to US tariff fears and the marked bounce in the Greenback.
EUR/USD: Further downside could retest the 200-day SMA
EUR/USD accelerated its losses and retested lows near the 1.0740 zone on the back of the stronger US Dollar and persistent jitters surrounding potential tariffs on EU imports as soon as next week.
Gold remains slightly offered just above $3,000
Gold is trading in a narrow range on Wednesday but continues to hold firm just above the $3,000 mark. The precious metal is drawing support from upbeat sentiment in the broader commodities space, buoyed by Copper’s surge to a fresh all-time high earlier in the day.
Crypto Today: SHIB, DOGE and PEPE enter $6B gains as BTC aims at $90k
Cryptocurrency market capitalization dips 1.3% to hit $2.9 trillion on Tuesday, with market indicators showing capital rotation toward memecoins.
Sticky UK services inflation shows signs of tax hike impact
There are tentative signs that the forthcoming rise in employer National Insurance is having an impact on service sector inflation, which came in a tad higher than expected in February. It should still fall back in the second quarter, though, keeping the Bank of England on track for three further rate cuts this year.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.