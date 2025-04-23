- EUR/USD came under renewed downside pressure and flirted with 1.1300.
- The US Dollar regained traction on the back of easing jitters around US-China crisis.
- Advanced PMIs in the US and the euro area came in mixed in April.
The euro came under further pressure on Wednesday, with EUR/USD suffering the continuation of the upside momentum in the US Dollar (USD) and slipping back to the boundaries of the 1.1300 contention zone.
Indeed, a broad rebound in the US Dollar, buoyed by improving risk sentiment, alleviated tariff concerns and mitigated fears surrounding the Trump-Powell conflict helped drag the pair lower, while lifting the Dollar Index (DXY) to weekly highs around 99.80.
Tariff volatility lingers
While the broader scenario surrounding tariffs remained unchanged, market participants saw their sentiment improve after the White House hinted at some potential reduction in tariffs on Chinese goods.
The above came as a continuation of US Treasury Secretary comments on Tuesday, who signalled a potential de-escalation in the US-China trade dispute.
Policy crosscurrents: Fed holds, ECB cuts
The Federal Reserve (Fed) kept rates steady at 4.25%–4.50%, with Chair Jerome Powell stressing the primacy of inflation control, even as rising tariffs risk stagflation. Powell reiterated that future policy moves will hinge on data, highlighting the Fed’s balancing act amid growing political and economic headwinds.
Across the Atlantic, the European Central Bank (ECB) delivered a widely expected 25bp rate cut to 2.25%, dropped the term “restrictive” from its policy language, and maintained a data-dependent stance—prompting markets to price in a potential follow-up move in June.
Trump vs. Powell: Truce?
Contributing to the upbeat mood among market participants, President Trump said he is not planning on firing Fed’s Chief Jerome Powell. Trump’s comments indeed soothed renewed fears surrounding the independence of the central bank.
Speculative flows build
CFTC data shows euro bullish bets climbing, with net long positions reaching 69.3K contracts—the highest since September 2024. Commercial hedgers, meanwhile, deepened their shorts to nearly 118K contracts, as open interest surged past 708K—its strongest reading in over a month.
Technical landscape
EUR/USD faces immediate resistance at the 2025 high of 1.1572, followed by the 1.1600 milestone, and the October 2021 top at 1.1692.
On the flip side, initial support lies at the 200-day SMA (1.0764), with further downside cushioning near the weekly low at 1.0732. (March 27)
Momentum readings remain constructive: The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has cooled around the 62 region, while a robust Average Directional Index (ADX) reading above 51 signals a strong underlying trend.
EUR/USD daily chart
Outlook: Volatility ahead
With US trade policy and central bank divergences still top of mind, EUR/USD is poised for further volatility. Until clearer guidance emerges from the Fed and ECB, or a breakthrough on tariffs, the pair is likely to remain hostage to headline risk.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD Gains look limited by 1.1570 Premium
EUR/USD trades well on the defensive for the second day in a row, revisinting the mid-1.1300s on the back of the continuation of the upside impulse in the US dollar. The move followed firmer US PMI data and news indicating the White House may be considering tariff cuts on Chinese imports.
GBP/USD deflates to the sub-1.3300 area, USD bulls prevail
GBP/USD remained on the back foot Wednesday, slipping below the 1.3300 level as the Greenback gained further traction. The Dollar’s solid performance was supported by strong US data and fading concerns over a renewed escalation in the US–China trade dispute.
Gold corrected extreme conditions, struggles around $3,300
Gold extended its decline on Wednesday, slipping below the $3,300 mark per troy ounce in response to reports from the media suggesting the Trump administration is weighing tariff reductions on Chinese goods, a news that revived hopes of easing trade tensions and reduced demand for the yellow metal as a safe-haven asset.
Bitcoin bullish momentum builds as premium exceeds 9% for first time in three months
Bitcoin price is extending its gains, trading above $94,000 at the time of writing on Wednesday, following a two-day rally of 9.75% so far this week. BTC rally gathers momentum as trade war fears ease, following US President Donald Trump’s downplaying of tensions with China.
Five fundamentals for the week: Traders confront the trade war, important surveys, key Fed speech Premium
Will the US strike a trade deal with Japan? That would be positive progress. However, recent developments are not that positive, and there's only one certainty: headlines will dominate markets. Fresh US economic data is also of interest.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.