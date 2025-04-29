EUR/USD Current price: 1.1397
- Sentiment related to US tariffs keeps leading financial boards ahead of first-tier data.
- US Consumer Confidence is expected to have fallen further in April.
- EUR/USD consolidates around 1.1400, additional gains in the docket.
The EUR/USD pair peaked at 1.1425 late on Tuesday, easing afterwards towards the current 1.1380 price zone. In the absence of relevant data and ahead of first-tier releases, financial markets swing at the rhythm of sentiment, the latter directly linked to United States (US) tariffs’ headlines.
The latest on the matter came from Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who said on Monday that the White House is in contact with China but added that it’s up to Beijing to take the first step in de-escalation.
News reporting progress in negotiations between the US and trading partners brought some relief to financial markets and helped the US Dollar (USD) trim part of its recent losses.
Data-wise, the Eurozone (EU) released April Consumer Confidence, which remained steady at -16.7. The Economic Sentiment Indicator for the same month eased from 95 in March to 93.6, missing expectations of 94.5.
The American session will bring the JOLTS Job Openings report and CB Consumer Confidence, foreseen contracting further in April to 87.7 from the previous 92.9
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The daily chart for the EUR/USD pair shows it’s losing some of its upward strength, but holding on to higher ground. Technical indicators turned marginally lower, but remain well above their midlines and without clear downward strength. At the same time, the pair keeps developing above all its moving averages, with the 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) accelerating north far above the 100 and 200 SMAs, and currently at 1.1240.
The near-term picture is bullish, although there’s an evident lack of momentum. EUR/USD finds intraday support around a mildly bullish 20 SMA, while the longer moving averages advance below it. At the same time, technical indicators grind higher, yet barely move above their midlines. Overall, it seems that buyers will keep waiting before making up their minds.
Support levels: 1.1330 1.1285 1.1240
Resistance levels: 1.1425 1.1470 1.1510
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to weekly troughs near 1.1320
EUR/USD now accelerates its decline and drops to three-day lows near the 1.1320 zone on Wednesday, always on the back of further improvement in the sentiment surrounding the Greenback despite mixed results from key US fundamentals.
GBP/USD trims losses, retests the 1.3350 region
GBP/USD extended its slide on Wednesday, meeting contention near the 1.3300 mark as the Greenback holds firm despite weaker-than-expected first-quarter GDP data and a stronger-than-forecast PCE inflation reading.
Gold reclaims the $3,300 mark and beyond
Gold remains under pressure on Wednesday, trading around $3,300 as receding US-China trade tensions continues to weigh on safe-haven demand. At the same time, the US Dollar keeps the bid bias intact following stronger-than-expected headline PCE inflation and despite a weaker first-quarter GDP growth print.
Bitcoin consolidates ahead of MicroStrategy Q1 earnings, strategic Bitcoin reserve deadline
Bitcoin is extending its consolidation streak to five consecutive days, trading around $95,000 on Wednesday, as investors await a decisive breakout. A K33 report highlights two key events to watch this week: MicroStrategy’s Q1 earnings release and the approaching deadline for the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve.
May flashlight for the FOMC blackout period – Waiting for the fog to lift
We expect the FOMC will leave its target range for the federal funds rate unchanged at 4.25-4.50% at its upcoming meeting on May 6-7, a view widely shared by financial markets and economists. Market pricing currently implies only a 9% probability of the FOMC cutting the fed funds rate by 25 bps.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.