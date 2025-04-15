EUR/USD Current price: 1.1333
- Economic Sentiment in the EU plummeted in April according to the ZEW Survey.
- Financial markets are optimistic despite persistent tensions between the US and China.
- EUR/USD’s corrective decline likely to be short-lived given broad USD weakness.
The EUR/USD pair trades with a softer tone on Tuesday, despite persistent US Dollar (USD) weakness. The pair retreated further from its recent multi-month peak at 1.1473 and trades in the 1.1320 region early in the American session. The Euro (EUR) is among the worst performers against the USD, as data coming from the Eurozone (EU) fell short of impressive.
Germany released the April ZEW Survey on Economic Sentiment, which plunged to -14 after posting 51.6 in March. The assessment of the current situation index improved to -81.2 from -87.6 previously. Finally, the EU Economic Sentiment fell to -18.5, much worse than the previous 39.8 or the 14.2 expected.
Other than that, market players recovered their good mood. Hopes that the White House will add more tariffs exemptions to de-escalate the trade war kept stocks afloat. Tensions with China, however, are meant to persist.
Across the pond, the United States (US) published the April NY Empire State Manufacturing Index, which improved to -8.1 from the previous -20. Finally, European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde will make a public appearance, and may comment on monetary policy ahead of the central bank’s meeting next week.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair extends its consolidative phase. The daily chart shows the pair holds within Monday’s range, posting modest intraday losses. Still, technical indicators in the same time frame hold at extreme overbought levels, without clear directional strength. At the same time, EUR/USD develops far above all its moving averages, with a firmly bullish 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) advancing above the 100 and 200 SMAs, which turned marginally higher.
In the near term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the EUR/USD seems poised to correct marginally lower, yet given the limited USD strength, the slide will likely be short-lived. A bullish 20 SMA provides support at around 1.1310, while holding far above also bullish longer ones. Finally, the Momentum indicator kept retreating and currently pressures its 100 line, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator hovers around 59, not enough to support a steeper decline.
Support levels: 1.1310 1.1285 1.1240
Resistance levels: 1.1370 1.1425 1.1470
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Gold moves to record highs past $3,340
Gold now gathers extra steam and advances beyond the $3,340 mark per troy ounce on Wednesday, hitting all-time highs amid ongoing worries over escalating US-China trade tensions, a weaker US Dollar and lack of news from Powell's speech.
AUD/USD: Upside now refocuses the 200-day SMA
AUD/USD advanced for the sixth consecutive daily advance, picking up extra upside impulse on the back of the continuation of the sell-off in the US Dollar. Next on tap for the Aussie now emerges the yearly peak above 0.6400 prior to the key 200-day SMA.
EUR/USD flat lines near 1.1400 ahead of ECB rate decision
The EUR/USD pair trades on a flat note near 1.1400 during the early Asian session on Thursday. The markets remain cautious as traders wait to see if US President Donald Trump’s administration reaches new trading agreements with partners.
Bitcoin held steady as US reveals China faces up to 245% tariffs
Bitcoin (BTC) witnessed little pressure on Wednesday despite the Chinese government selling off parts of its confiscated cryptocurrency holdings.
Future-proofing portfolios: A playbook for tariff and recession risks
It does seem like we will be talking tariffs for a while. And if tariffs stay — in some shape or form — even after negotiations, we’ll likely be talking about recession too. Higher input costs, persistent inflation, and tighter monetary policy are already weighing on global growth.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.