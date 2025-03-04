EUR/USD Forecast: Euro turns bullish as Trump tariffs feed into US recession fears

EUR/USD trades above 1.0500 in the European morning on Tuesday.

US President Trump's tariffs took effect early Tuesday, triggering retaliatory responses.

The US economic calendar will not feature any high-tier data releases.

After ending the previous week on a bearish note, EUR/USD gained traction on Monday and rose more than 1% on the day. The pair continues to edge higher in the European session on Tuesday and trades above 1.0500.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -1.35% -1.10% -0.98% 0.00% -0.07% -0.38% -1.15% EUR 1.35% 0.14% 0.16% 1.18% 1.20% 0.79% 0.02% GBP 1.10% -0.14% 0.13% 1.04% 1.06% 0.66% -0.12% JPY 0.98% -0.16% -0.13% 1.20% 0.96% 0.64% -0.18% CAD -0.00% -1.18% -1.04% -1.20% 0.08% -0.38% -1.15% AUD 0.07% -1.20% -1.06% -0.96% -0.08% -0.40% -1.17% NZD 0.38% -0.79% -0.66% -0.64% 0.38% 0.40% -0.77% CHF 1.15% -0.02% 0.12% 0.18% 1.15% 1.17% 0.77% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The disappointing ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data from the US weighed on the US Dollar (USD) in the American session on Monday. The headline PMI declined to 50.3 in February from 50.9 in January, reflecting a loss of growth momentum in the manufacturing sector's business activity. Additionally, the Employment Index slumped to 47.6 from 50.3 and showed a contraction in the sector's payrolls. Other data from the US showed that Construction Spending declined by 0.2% on a monthly basis in January.

Following these data releases, The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta revised its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) projection in its GDPNow report to -2.8% for the first quarter from -1.5% on February 28. "After this morning’s releases from the US Census Bureau and the Institute for Supply Management, the nowcast of first-quarter real personal consumption expenditures growth and real private fixed investment growth fell from 1.3% and 3.5%, respectively, to 0.0% and 0.1%," the publication read.

In the meantime, US President Donald Trump's 25% tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports, as well as the additional 10% on Chinese goods, went into effect early Tuesday. In response, Canada and China announced retaliatory measures, further feeding into concerns over an economic downturn in the US. As a result, the USD came under pressure, Wall Street's main indexes declined sharply and the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield dropped to its weakest level since early December below 4.2%.

The economic calendar will not feature any high-tier data releases on Tuesday. Following these developments, markets could refrain from betting on a steady recovery in the USD. In case the Trump administration takes a step back in the tariff policy and opens the door to negotiations with trade partners, the USD could rebound on easing fears over a recession.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart climbed above 60, reflecting a buildup of bullish momentum. EUR/USD was last seen trading slightly above 1.0500-1.0520 (Fibonacci 78.6% retracement of the latest downtrend, 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), static level). In case the pair confirms this area as support, 1.0550 (static level) could be seen as interim resistance ahead of 1.0600 (static level, beginning point of the downtrend).

On the downside, supports could be seen at 1.0440-1.0435 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement, 20-day SMA) and 1.0400-1.0410 (200-period SMA, Fibonacci 50% retracement).