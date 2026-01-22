EUR/USD Forecast: Euro retreats after Trump backs away from EU tariffs

EUR/USD lost its traction on Wednesday and closed in negative territory after touching a three-week high near 1.1770 on Tuesday. In the European session on Thursday, the pair trades in a narrow channel below 1.1700.

Euro Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.89% -0.50% 0.64% -0.66% -1.92% -2.07% -0.89% EUR 0.89% 0.40% 1.52% 0.23% -1.05% -1.19% -0.01% GBP 0.50% -0.40% 0.89% -0.17% -1.46% -1.58% -0.40% JPY -0.64% -1.52% -0.89% -1.27% -2.52% -2.65% -1.49% CAD 0.66% -0.23% 0.17% 1.27% -1.24% -1.39% -0.24% AUD 1.92% 1.05% 1.46% 2.52% 1.24% -0.14% 1.05% NZD 2.07% 1.19% 1.58% 2.65% 1.39% 0.14% 1.20% CHF 0.89% 0.00% 0.40% 1.49% 0.24% -1.05% -1.20% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The US Dollar (USD) staged a rebound in the American session on Wednesday and caused EUR/USD to stretch lower.

During his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, US President Donald Trump said that they won't use force to take Greenland and reiterated that they can't defend Greenland on a lease. Later in the day, Trump announced on Truth Social that they have agreed on "the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland" and added that they will not be imposing tariffs on eight European nations that were scheduled to go into effect on February 1.

The market mood remains upbeat in the European session on Thursday with US stock index futures rising between 0.4% and 0.8% on the day. While the risk-positive atmosphere helps EUR/USD hold its ground, the USD stays resilient and doesn't allow the pair to gain traction.

In the second half of the day, the US economic calendar will feature Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data for October and November, which are unlikely to trigger a market reaction. Additionally, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis will release its second estimate of the third-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data. A positive revision to the GDP print could support the USD with the immediate reaction.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis:

In the 4-hour chart, EUR/USD trades at 1.1692. The 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) climbs above the 50 and 100 SMAs, and price trades above them. RSI at 55 (neutral) ticks higher, aligning with improving near-term momentum.

Measured from the 1.1800 high to the 1.1585 low, the Fibonacci retracement map assigns resistance on rebounds. The 50% retracement at 1.1692 aligns as the immediate hurdle just before the 200-period SMA near 1.1700 and the 61.8% retracement at 1.1718. A firm break above those barriers could open the door for an extended rebound toward 1.1755 (Fibonacci 78.6% retracement). On the downside, the 100-period SMA at 1.1680 could be seen as the first support level before 1.1665 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement) and 1.1655 (50-period SMA).

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)