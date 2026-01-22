TRENDING:
BoJ Interest Rate
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro retreats after Trump backs away from EU tariffs

  • EUR/USD trades in a tight channel slightly below 1.1700 on Thursday.
  • The technical outlook points to a loss of bullish momentum.
  • US President Donald Trump announced that he will not impose tariffs on European nations.
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro retreats after Trump backs away from EU tariffs
Eren SengezerEren SengezerFXStreet

EUR/USD lost its traction on Wednesday and closed in negative territory after touching a three-week high near 1.1770 on Tuesday. In the European session on Thursday, the pair trades in a narrow channel below 1.1700.

Euro Price This week

The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.89%-0.50%0.64%-0.66%-1.92%-2.07%-0.89%
EUR0.89%0.40%1.52%0.23%-1.05%-1.19%-0.01%
GBP0.50%-0.40%0.89%-0.17%-1.46%-1.58%-0.40%
JPY-0.64%-1.52%-0.89%-1.27%-2.52%-2.65%-1.49%
CAD0.66%-0.23%0.17%1.27%-1.24%-1.39%-0.24%
AUD1.92%1.05%1.46%2.52%1.24%-0.14%1.05%
NZD2.07%1.19%1.58%2.65%1.39%0.14%1.20%
CHF0.89%0.00%0.40%1.49%0.24%-1.05%-1.20%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The US Dollar (USD) staged a rebound in the American session on Wednesday and caused EUR/USD to stretch lower.

During his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, US President Donald Trump said that they won't use force to take Greenland and reiterated that they can't defend Greenland on a lease. Later in the day, Trump announced on Truth Social that they have agreed on "the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland" and added that they will not be imposing tariffs on eight European nations that were scheduled to go into effect on February 1.

The market mood remains upbeat in the European session on Thursday with US stock index futures rising between 0.4% and 0.8% on the day. While the risk-positive atmosphere helps EUR/USD hold its ground, the USD stays resilient and doesn't allow the pair to gain traction.

In the second half of the day, the US economic calendar will feature Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data for October and November, which are unlikely to trigger a market reaction. Additionally, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis will release its second estimate of the third-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data. A positive revision to the GDP print could support the USD with the immediate reaction.

Chart Analysis EUR/USD

EUR/USD Technical Analysis:

In the 4-hour chart, EUR/USD trades at 1.1692. The 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) climbs above the 50 and 100 SMAs, and price trades above them. RSI at 55 (neutral) ticks higher, aligning with improving near-term momentum.

Measured from the 1.1800 high to the 1.1585 low, the Fibonacci retracement map assigns resistance on rebounds. The 50% retracement at 1.1692 aligns as the immediate hurdle just before the 200-period SMA near 1.1700 and the 61.8% retracement at 1.1718. A firm break above those barriers could open the door for an extended rebound toward 1.1755 (Fibonacci 78.6% retracement). On the downside, the 100-period SMA at 1.1680 could be seen as the first support level before 1.1665 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement) and 1.1655 (50-period SMA).

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Euro FAQs

The Euro is the currency for the 20 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day. EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).

The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy. The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.

Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control. Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.

Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency. A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall. Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.

Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.

Premium

You have reached your limit of 3 free articles for this month.

Start your subscription and get access to all our original articles.

Subscribe to PremiumSign In

Author

Eren Sengezer

As an economist at heart, Eren Sengezer specializes in the assessment of the short-term and long-term impacts of macroeconomic data, central bank policies and political developments on financial assets.

More from Eren Sengezer
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD keeps its focus on 1.1800

EUR/USD keeps its focus on 1.1800

EUR/USD is holding its ground near two-day highs around 1.1750 as Thursday’s session is drawing to a close. The pair is drawing support from a more constructive risk mood, helped by easing EU–US trade tensions and a softer US Dollar. Looking ahead, attention shifts to Friday’s flash PMI releases from both Europe and the US.

GBP/USD flirts with 1.3500 on persistent USD selling

GBP/USD flirts with 1.3500 on persistent USD selling

GBP/USD is regaining momentum on Thursday and pushing up towards two-week highs around the 1.3500 mark. In the process, Cable is leaving Wednesday’s brief wobble behind and slipping back into its upward trend, helped by ongoing selling pressure on the Greenback ahead of key advanced PMI data on Friday.

Gold continues scaling new record highs, climbs above $4,950

Gold continues scaling new record highs, climbs above $4,950

Gold extends its record-setting rally for the fifth consecutive day on Friday, as persistent geopolitical uncertainties continue to drive safe-haven flows. Meanwhile, expectations for further policy easing by the Federal Reserve contribute to the de-dollarization trend and further underpin the non-yielding bullion, which remains on track to register gains for the third successive week and appears unaffected by extremely overbought conditions.

Bank of Japan expected to hold rates, markets seek clues on further tightening

Bank of Japan expected to hold rates, markets seek clues on further tightening

The Bank of Japan is expected to leave its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0.75% after concluding its two-day monetary policy meeting next Friday. The Japanese central bank hiked rates to its highest level in three decades in December, and will likely stand pat on Friday to better assess the economic consequences of previous rate hikes.

Trump walks back NATO tariffs, signals de-escalation

Trump walks back NATO tariffs, signals de-escalation

What began as a sharp escalation risk quickly turned into a de-escalation signal. Earlier this week, markets briefly priced in escalation risk after Donald J. Trump proposed a 10% tariff hike on eight NATO nations amid the Greenland dispute.

XRP defends $1.90 support as ETFs attract inflows despite retail caution

XRP defends $1.90 support as ETFs attract inflows despite retail caution

Ripple (XRP) is consolidating above $1.90, a short-term support level, at the time of writing on Thursday. This mild uptick marks two consecutive days of a strengthening technical outlook, following recent market-wide volatility.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers