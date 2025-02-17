EUR/USD trades below 1.0500 in the European session.

Financial markets in the US will remain closed on Monday.

The technical outlook remains bullish, with a potential for a technical correction in the near term.

EUR/USD trades in a relatively tight channel below 1.0500 to begin the new week. Financial markets in the US will remain closed in observance of the Presidents' Day holiday on Monday, limiting the volatility in the second half of the day.

Euro PRICE Last 7 days The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies last 7 days. Euro was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -1.41% -1.53% 0.32% -0.71% -1.36% -1.24% -0.99% EUR 1.41% -0.06% 1.86% 0.82% 0.05% 0.25% 0.50% GBP 1.53% 0.06% 1.76% 0.84% 0.10% 0.32% 0.54% JPY -0.32% -1.86% -1.76% -1.07% -1.61% -1.55% -1.30% CAD 0.71% -0.82% -0.84% 1.07% -0.62% -0.56% -0.33% AUD 1.36% -0.05% -0.10% 1.61% 0.62% 0.21% 0.44% NZD 1.24% -0.25% -0.32% 1.55% 0.56% -0.21% 0.23% CHF 0.99% -0.50% -0.54% 1.30% 0.33% -0.44% -0.23% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The persistent selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar (USD) helped EUR/USD post strong gains in the previous week. Easing fears over an aggressive trade policy by US President Donald Trump helped the market mood improve and weighed on the USD. Ahead of the weekend, the data from the US showed that Retail Sales in the US declined by 0.9% on a monthly basis in January, not allowing the USD to stage a rebound.

The economic calendar will not feature any high-tier data releases in the first half of the week. On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve (Fed) will publish the minutes of its January policy meeting.

In the meantime, market participants will pay close attention to developments surrounding the Trump administration's trade policy with the EU.

European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic will travel to Washington on Monday to meet with US counterparts to discuss US tariffs.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart declines from the 80 mark it touched on Friday but holds above 60, suggesting that EUR/USD remains bullish after correcting from overbought levels.

On the downside, 1.0440 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement of the latest downtrend) aligns as first support before 1.0400 (100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), Fibonacci 50% retracement) and 1.0360 (200-period SMA).

Looking north, first resistance could be spotted at 1.0500-1.0510 (round level, Fibonacci 78.6% retracement) ahead of 1.0550 (static level) and 1.0600 (static level, beginning point of the downtrend).