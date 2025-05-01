EUR/USD holds above 1.1300 after dropping below this level earlier in the day.

The pair could extend its weekly slide in case 1.1280-1.1270 support area fails.

US economic calendar will feature weekly Initial Jobless Claims and April ISM Manufacturing PMI data.

EUR/USD came under bearish pressure in the American session on Wednesday and closed the second consecutive day in negative territory. After touching a two-week-low below 1.1290 early Thursday, the pair managed to stabilize above 1.1300. Nevertheless, the technical outlook points to a lack of buyer interest in the near term.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the Swiss Franc. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.32% -0.11% 0.39% -0.41% 0.13% 0.45% -0.44% EUR -0.32% -0.49% 0.07% -0.74% -0.29% 0.12% -0.78% GBP 0.11% 0.49% 0.54% -0.24% 0.18% 0.60% -0.28% JPY -0.39% -0.07% -0.54% -0.77% -0.22% -1.34% -0.57% CAD 0.41% 0.74% 0.24% 0.77% 0.42% 0.86% -0.03% AUD -0.13% 0.29% -0.18% 0.22% -0.42% 0.42% -0.47% NZD -0.45% -0.12% -0.60% 1.34% -0.86% -0.42% -0.88% CHF 0.44% 0.78% 0.28% 0.57% 0.03% 0.47% 0.88% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The US Bureau of Economic Analysis' first estimate showed on Wednesday that the US' Gross Domestic Product (GDP) contracted at an annual rate of 0.3% in the first quarter. Despite the disappointing growth data, however, the US Dollar (USD) held its ground as the core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, the Federal Reserve's (Fed) preferred gauge of inflation, rose 2.6% on a yearly basis in March, remaining well above the Fed's target of 2%.

In the second half of the day, the US Department of Labor will publish weekly Initial Jobless Claims data. Additionally, the ISM will release the Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for April.

The headline PMI is forecast to remain in contraction territory below 50. The Prices Paid Index, the inflation component of the PMI survey, is expected to rise to 70.3 from 69.4. A bigger-than-forecast increase in this sub-index could support the USD even if the main PMI reading comes is weaker than expected.

Still, investors could refrain from taking large positions ahead of Friday's highly-anticipated April employment report, limiting EUR/USD's fluctuations in the American session.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays below 50 and EUR/USD closed the last four 4-hour candles below the 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), reflecting a bearish bias.

The 20-day SMA and the Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level of the latest uptrend form a critical support area at 1.1280-1.1270. In case EUR/USD falls below this support and fails to reclaim it, technical sellers could take action. In this scenario, 1.1175 (Fibonacci 50% retracement) could be set as the next bearish target ahead of 1.1080 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement).

On the upside, 1.1350 (100-period SMA) could be seen as first resistance before 1.1380 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement) and 1.1430 (static level).