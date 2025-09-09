EUR/USD Forecast: Euro buyers move to sidelines ahead of key US NFP revisions

EUR/USD consolidates Monday's gains, holds near 1.1750 early Tuesday.

US BLS will publish preliminary benchmark revisions to employment data.

The pair's technical outlook suggests that the bullish bias remains intact.

EUR/USD stays in a consolidation phase at around 1.1750 in the European session after touching its highest level since late July at 1.1780 earlier in the day. The near-term technical outlook points to a bullish bias as investors move to the sidelines while waiting for the key employment-related data from the United States.

Euro Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.40% -0.49% -1.07% -0.24% -0.89% -0.94% -0.67% EUR 0.40% -0.10% -0.60% 0.15% -0.48% -0.50% -0.27% GBP 0.49% 0.10% -0.58% 0.25% -0.38% -0.40% -0.17% JPY 1.07% 0.60% 0.58% 0.76% 0.14% -0.03% 0.42% CAD 0.24% -0.15% -0.25% -0.76% -0.56% -0.65% -0.43% AUD 0.89% 0.48% 0.38% -0.14% 0.56% -0.02% 0.21% NZD 0.94% 0.50% 0.40% 0.03% 0.65% 0.02% 0.23% CHF 0.67% 0.27% 0.17% -0.42% 0.43% -0.21% -0.23% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The US Dollar (USD) started the week under bearish pressure and allowed EUR/USD to push higher as markets continued to price in a dovish Federal Reserve (Fed) policy outlook following the dismal jobs data for August.

Meanwhile, French lawmakers voted to oust Prime Minister François Bayrou on Monday and President Emmanuel Macron's office stated that he will appoint a new prime minister "in a matter of days." As this outcome was widely anticipated, the market reaction was muted. Nevertheless, the main concern about France's fiscal health remains in place, and investors could turn hesitant to bet on an extended Euro rally until there is clarity.

In the second half of the day, the Bureau of Labor Statistics will release preliminary benchmark revisions to the employment data. Last year, the significant downward revision to the past Nonfarm Payroll prints, published in late August, caused the Federal Reserve (Fed) to opt for a 50 basis-points rate cut in September.

A similar scenario could play out if the BLS' revisions show that the NFP growth was much weaker than originally reported. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets are currently pricing in about a 12% probability of a 50 bps rate cut at next week's policy meeting. The USD could come under renewed selling pressure and open the door for another leg higher in EUR/USD in case markets lean toward a 50 bps cut after NFP revisions. On the flip side, the USD could recover in case revisions are not significant enough, causing EUR/USD to correct lower.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart holds above 60 and EUR/USD continues to trade comfortably above key Simple Moving Average (SMA) levels. On the upside, 1.1790-1.1800 (upper limit of the ascending channel, static level, round level) aligns as the next resistance level before 1.1830 (July 1 high) and 1.1900 (static level, round level).

Looking south, support levels could be spotted at 1.1700 (mid-point of the ascending channel, static level), 1.1670-1.1660 (100-period SMA, 50-day SMA) and 1.1640 (200-period SMA).