EUR/USD Forecast: Buyers remain interested on US economic uncertainty
- EUR/USD enters a consolidation phase above 1.1600 after a three-day rally.
- The near-term technical outlook suggests that the bullish bias remains intact.
- The US Dollar remains on the back foot on growing uncertainty surrounding the economic outlook.
EUR/USD rose nearly 0.4% and closed the third consecutive day in positive territory on Thursday. The pair fluctuates in a tight channel above 1.1600 in the European morning on Friday and remains on track to post weekly gains.
The US Dollar (USD) continued to weaken against its major rivals on Thursday as cautious remarks on further policy easing, combined with a lack of clarity on how the data backlog that built up during the government shutdown will be handled, fed into concerns over the economic outlook.
Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank of St. Louis President Alberto Musalem said that he expects the labor market to stay around full employment and added that they need to proceed with caution now. Meanwhile, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari reiterated that inflation is still too high.
According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets are currently pricing in about a 52% probability of a 25 basis points (bps) Fed rate cut in December.
The economic calendar will not offer any high-impact data releases that could trigger a noticeable market reaction. Hence, investors will continue to pay close attention to remarks from Fed officials.
Although hawkish remarks are usually seen as supportive for the USD, investors could refrain from betting on a steady recovery in the currency until they have a better idea about what kind of shape the US economy is in the shutdown aftermath.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
In the 4-hour chart, EUR/USD trades at 1.1637, little changed on a daily basis. The Simple Moving Averages (SMA) tilt higher at the short end, with the 20- and 50-period lines rising as price trades above all key averages. The 100-period SMA is turning up, while the 200-period SMA extends a mild decline. The 20-period SMA at 1.1598 offers nearby dynamic support. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits at 67.7, near overbought and consistent with firm bullish momentum. Measured from the 1.1885 high to the 1.1471 low, resistance comes at the 50% retracement at 1.1678 and the 61.8% retracement at 1.1727.
Support is seen at 1.1551, then at 1.1451. As long as the pair holds above the rising short-term averages, the bias would remain upward and a break through initial Fibonacci resistance could extend the advance toward higher retracement objectives. Conversely, loss of the nearby dynamic support would slow the upside and risk a pullback toward the stated horizontal levels.
(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)
Author
Eren Sengezer
FXStreet
As an economist at heart, Eren Sengezer specializes in the assessment of the short-term and long-term impacts of macroeconomic data, central bank policies and political developments on financial assets.