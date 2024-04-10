- EUR/USD plummeted to multi-day lows near 1.0730.
- US inflation figures came in above estimates in March.
- The ECB is largely anticipated to keep rates on hold on Thursday.
EUR/USD experienced a sharp defensive move and retreated to the 1.0730 region, or multi-session lows, amidst the unexpected robust rebound in the US Dollar (USD).
Contributing to the Dollar’s uptick, US yields across different timeframes gathered pace and rose to multi-week tops in response to the higher-than-estimated US inflation figures gauged by the CPI for the month of March.
On the latter, bets for a June rate cut were drastically reduced, with a probability of such event hovering around 20% when tracked by the CEM Group’s FedWatch Tool.
Given this scenario, there seems to be a shift in perception regarding the Federal Reserve (Fed), which is now expected to commence its easing cycle later than initially projected, possibly in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, there's speculation that the European Central Bank (ECB) might initiate interest rate reductions during the summer months.
Looking ahead, the relatively subdued economic fundamentals in the eurozone, coupled with the growing likelihood of a “soft landing” in the US economy, reinforce expectations of a stronger Dollar in the medium term, particularly now that the ECB could reduce its rates earlier than the Fed. In such a scenario, EUR/USD could experience a more significant decline, initially targeting its year-to-date low near 1.0700 before potentially revisiting the lows observed in late October 2023 or early November, dipping below 1.0500.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The loss of the crucial 200-day SMA at 1.0831 opens the door to extra losses in the very near term. That said, the next support comes at the April low of 1.0724 (April 2) seconded by the 2024 bottom of 1.0694 (February 14). Down from here is the November 2023 low of 1.0516 (November 1), followed by the weekly low of 1.0495 (October 13, 2023), the 2023 bottom of 1.0448 (October 3), and the round milestone of 1.0400.
On the upside, EUR/USD is projected to find early resistance at the so-far April high of 1.0885 (April 9), followed by the March top of 1.0981 (March 8) and the weekly peak of 1.0998 (January 11), which precedes the psychological barrier of 1.1000. Further increases from here may lead to a test of the December 2023 high of 1.1139 (December 28).
The 4-hour chart reveals a resumption of the bearish bias. That said, initial support comes at 1.0724 and 1.0694. In the opposite direction, the 200-SMA comes at 1.0851 ahead of 1.0885. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) remained positive, but the Relative Strength Index (RSI) fell to approximately 32.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
