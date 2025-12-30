TRENDING:
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD aims to regain the ground lost

Valeria Bednarik

XAU/USD Current price: $4,359

  • Wall Street is under pressure for a second consecutive day amid heightened caution.
  • The Federal Open Market Committee will release the Minutes of the December meeting.
  • XAU/USD aims to regain its bullish tone after Monday's collapse.

Spot Gold tries to regain its bullish poise on Tuesday, trading above $4,350 after bottoming at $4,300 on Monday. The XAU/USD pair edged sharply lower after reaching an all-time high at the beginning of the week amid profit-taking ahead of the New Year’s holiday. The bright metal benefits from a risk-averse environment, although the advance is tepid amid resurgent US Dollar (USD) demand.

Wall Street is under pressure for a second consecutive day, although the slide is more linked to the lack of news than to a negative headline. Pretty much, investors are closing their books for the year as most financial markets will be closed on Wednesday, with market activity resuming on January 2.

A pinch of caution adds to the USD near-term advance ahead of the release of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes of the December meeting. The document will be released in the mid-American session and could shed some light on the next Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy steps. The release may trigger near-term movements due to the ongoing lack of trading volume, but is unlikely to have a sustained impact, as market players are patiently waiting for United States (US) President Donald Trump to name the next Chair to go full in.

 XAU/USD short-term technical outlook

Chart Analysis XAU/USD

In the 4-hour chart, XAU/USD trades at $4,358.16 and aims to extend its slide. The 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) has turned lower above the current level, providing dynamic resistance at $4,445.70. Still, the 100- and 200-period SMAs remain below spot with modest upward slopes, at $4,339.52 and $4,240.55, respectively. At the same time, the Momentum indicator aims lower below its midline, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator also aims south at 37, in line with a continued slide.

In the daily chart, however, the downward potential of XAU/USD seems limited. The 20-day SMA continues to provide relevant support at $4,315, while rising above the 100- and 200-day SMAs, which maintain their bullish slopes. The Momentum indicator edges higher above its midline, while the RSI indicator advances at around 56, suggesting buyers paused but did not give up. The broader trend backdrop remains positive as the 100- and 200-day SMAs continue to slope higher, and the bullish tone would persist as long as the price holds above the 20-day SMA at $4,315.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)

Author

Valeria Bednarik

Valeria Bednarik was born and lives in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Her passion for math and numbers pushed her into studying economics in her younger years.

More from Valeria Bednarik
Editor's Picks

EUR/USD struggles to extend advance above 1.1800

EUR/USD struggles to extend advance above 1.1800

The EUR/USD pair posts a fresh weekly low near 1.1740 during the Asian trading session on Wednesday. The major currency pair is under pressure as the US Dollar edges higher despite Federal Open Market Committee minutes of the December policy meeting, released on Tuesday, showing that most policymakers stressed the need for further interest rate cuts.

GBP/USD tests 1.3450 support after moving below nine-day EMA

GBP/USD tests 1.3450 support after moving below nine-day EMA

GBP/USD remains subdued for the second consecutive day, trading around 1.3460 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The technical analysis of the daily chart indicates a weakening of a bullish bias as the pair is positioned slightly below the lower boundary of the ascending channel pattern.

Gold jumps on US rate cut prospects, safe-haven demand

Gold jumps on US rate cut prospects, safe-haven demand

Gold price extends the rally above $4,350 during the early European trading hours on Wednesday. Gold's price has surged about 65% this year and is set to record its biggest annual gains since 1979. The rally in the precious metal is bolstered by the prospect of further US interest rate cuts in 2026. Lower interest rates could reduce the opportunity cost of holding Gold, supporting the non-yielding precious metal.

Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP prepare for a potential New Year rebound

Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP prepare for a potential New Year rebound

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple are holding steady on Wednesday after recording minor gains on the previous day. Technically, Bitcoin could extend gains within a triangle pattern while Ethereum and Ripple face critical overhead resistance. 

Economic outlook 2026-2027 in advanced countries: Solidity test

Economic outlook 2026-2027 in advanced countries: Solidity test

After a year marked by global economic resilience and ending on a note of optimism, 2026 looks promising and could be a year of solid economic performance. In our baseline scenario, we expect most of the supportive factors at work in 2025 to continue to play a role in 2026.

Crypto market outlook for 2026

Crypto market outlook for 2026

Year 2025 was volatile, as crypto often is.  Among positive catalysts were favourable regulatory changes in the U.S., rise of Digital Asset Treasuries (DAT), adoption of AI and tokenization of Real-World-Assets (RWA).

