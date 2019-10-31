EUR/USD is closing on a very bullish October after not-hawkish-enough Fed chief Jerome Powell delivered another US dollar sell-off late on Wednesday. The pair has rallied up to 1.1170 levels, very close to the 1.1180-high seen earlier in the month, before retracing a bit to 1.1160. Mildly positive Eurozone economic data has also helped to support the pair, with both inflation (Core CPI at 1.1% YoY) and GDP data (0.2% on the QoQ figure) slightly surprising to the upside.

The key level for the EUR/USD traders to look at is 1.1180. Any break above that resistance set by October 21st highs and the pair will have room to rise and threat to break the long-term bearish trend seen in the daily chart. Our Confluence Detector shows there is good support for the bulls to try another run. A break above 1.12 would be required to confirm it.

On the other hand, a rejection at the current levels would likely trigger another EUR/USD bearish run to keep running the trend that has been in place for the last year and a half. A run to test the 1.08 lows seen in late September would be on the cards before the year ends.

With plenty of top-tier US data to come before the weekend, EUR/USD will still be on the move, and that will mainly be dictated on the outcome of Friday’s Non-Farm Payrolls. Before that, there are some second-tier events on Thursday that could help set the tone, with the Jobless Claims and the Core PCE releases set to be released at 12.30 GMT.

Let’s take a look at how they could impact EUR/USD:

Jobless Claims, the last NFP leading indicator

The weekly Jobless Claims release gets extra importance this week, not only because it’s a US jobs report week, but also as the ISM PMIs surveys to be released after the NFP, the market lacks some of its usually most-reliable leading indicators.

Initial Jobless Claims 4-week average has ticked up a bit lately, but it is still hanging around decade-low levels. Only an unexpected sudden pick-up in the number of unemployment benefit claimants would severely damage the EUR/USD.

US labor market has been slowing down, adding fewer jobs for the last months, but that has not translated yet to an increase in the number of unemployed people. If that starts happening, the US dollar could be on trouble as the Fed would likely prepare further rate cuts.

Core PCE could provide a bearish surprise

Inflation has been a secondary thought in the recent Fed decision-making thought process, as even though it’s a core part of its dual mandate, both CPI and PCE core figures have been kept quite stable in a range not too far from the 2% target.

That said, the year-over-year number for the Core Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index is forecasted to fall a tick from 1.8% to 1.7%, which is the opposite way the Fed wants it to go. So, any negative surprise to that number would likely trigger another US dollar sell-off and benefit EUR/USD bulls. On the other hand, a small positive surprise would be more likely to be overlooked, with the market focusing on the employment figures.

Personal Spending and Personal Income figures are also released with the Core PCE number, with the first expected to grow from 0.1% to 0.2% and the second one forecasted to drop from 0.4% to 0.3%. Any surprises on these indicators that go both in the same direction could trigger some secondary action to the EUR/USD.

Background: NFP leading indicators hint a labor market slowdown

One of the main focus for the Federal Reserve has been the potential slowdown in the US economic growth. With business spending subdued on US/China trade uncertainty, consumers have picked up the slack and strong spending has kept the GDP figures on healthy levels. Any shortcomings in the labor market, which is close to all-time high levels, would likely impact negatively consumer spending and trigger more accommodative measures from the Fed.

So keep track of the following table ahead of this week’s big Non-Farm Payrolls release:

