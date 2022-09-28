The euro is in negative territory today, after posting six straight days of losses. EUR/USD is trading at 0.9553 in Europe, down 0.41%.
Referendums, Nord Stream explosions weigh on euro
September can’t end fast enough for the euro, which has declined a massive 4.8% against the dollar. Earlier today, EUR/USD fell to 0.9536, its lowest level since June 2002. With the war in Ukraine escalating and Nord Stream reporting that its pipeline was deliberately damaged, it’s hard to be optimistic about the euro’s outlook.
The sham referendums in Russian-occupied Ukraine have ended and predictably, the vote to join Russia was close to 100%. Moscow could announce as early as Friday that the territories are being annexed to the Russian Federation, sparking fears that Russia could resort to nuclear weapons to defend what it claims is Russian territory.
There was a further escalation in the Ukraine war last week, as explosions at the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines are suspected to have been sabotaged. Nord Stream 2 has been shelved and Nord Stream 1 has been shut down for weeks, and any faint hopes that Russia might renew gas exports through Nord Stream have been dashed. European natural gas prices have jumped in response to the news.
The US dollar continues to rally, and 10-year Treasury yields pushed above 4.00% earlier today, for the first time since 2008. The markets are showing a healthy respect for Fed hawkishness, even after inflation weakened in the past two inflation reports. There is some optimism that the current rate-tightening cycle is reaching its end, with Fed member Evans stating that it will be appropriate to slow the pace of tightening at some point. For now, the US dollar has momentum, driven by an aggressive Fed and weak risk appetite.
EUR/USD technical
-
EUR/USD is testing support at 0.9554. Next, there is support at 0.9419.
-
There is resistance at 0.9640 and 0.9711.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds from multi-decade lows, stays below 0.9600
EUR/USD has managed to erase a portion of its daily losses after having dropped to its weakest level in over two decades at 0.9538 earlier in the day. Although hawkish commentary from ECB officials provided support to the euro, the pair stays in red below 0.9600.
GBP/USD fails to capitalize on BoE's intervention in gilt market
After BoE announced that it will carry out temporary purchases of long-dated UK government bonds, GBP/USD spiked to a daily high of 1.0850 but quickly dropped below 1.0700. The BoE said the annual target of £80 billion stock reduction will be unaffected.
Gold rebounds toward $1,630 as US yields retreat
Gold gathered bullish momentum and recovered to the $1,630 area from the multi-year-low it touched at $1,615. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 1% on the day following the BoE's intervention in gilt market, helping XAU/USD edge higher.
Dogecoin price provides sidelined buyers another opportunity before a 50% rally
Dogecoin price undid its gains seen between September 21 and 24 as it came tumbling down, following the footsteps of Bitcoin price.
TSLA jumps on delivery email
Tesla (TSLA) stock outperformed on Tuesday as it closed at $282.94 for a gain of just over 2.5%. That marked a noted outperformance versus the main indices as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed either side of flat.