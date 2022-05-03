Overview
A complete top down analysis of the EURUSD.
EUR/USD monthly
Monthly support at 1.0522, 1.0462, and 1.0340, resistance at 1.0635.
Monthly chart is in a downtrend targeting the 1.0340 major monthly support level.
EUR/USD weekly
Weekly support at 1.0522, resistance at 1.0727.
Weekly chart is in a downtrend. Price continues to decline and is trading in the 1.0522 to 1.0340 monthly support area.
EUR/USD daily
Daily support at 1.0471, resistance at 1.0635.
Daily chart is in a downtrend. Price may be overextended in the short term.
Looking for price to rally back to the 1.0635 monthly resistance level before the next decline targeting the 1.0340 monthly support level.
