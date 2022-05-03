Overview

A complete top down analysis of the EURUSD.

EUR/USD monthly

Monthly support at 1.0522, 1.0462, and 1.0340, resistance at 1.0635.

Monthly chart is in a downtrend targeting the 1.0340 major monthly support level.

EUR/USD weekly

Weekly support at 1.0522, resistance at 1.0727.

Weekly chart is in a downtrend. Price continues to decline and is trading in the 1.0522 to 1.0340 monthly support area.

EUR/USD daily

Daily support at 1.0471, resistance at 1.0635.

Daily chart is in a downtrend. Price may be overextended in the short term.

Looking for price to rally back to the 1.0635 monthly resistance level before the next decline targeting the 1.0340 monthly support level.